Marcus Rashford has reportedly been left on the bench for Manchester United for their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, according to Sam C.

The England international has scored three times in four appearances so far under Ruben Amorim and had been left on the bench for the midweek defeat against Arsenal, which led to speculation he could return to the side for the clash at Old Trafford with the manager likely to rotate his side once more.

But according to club insider Sam C, who works for United Stand and has broken several exclusive stories in the past, he does not start the game and will once again have to make do with a place on the bench.

"Understand Marcus Rashford doesn’t start for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest."

Rashford, who earns £375,000-per-week at Old Trafford, has come under fire for his performances in recent months but has started well under the new manager.

Alejandro Garnacho, Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have also been starting in the attacking positions while Bruno Fernandes and Antony are also options, which means Rashford has plenty of competition for his position in the side.

But it will come as a surprise that the 27-year-old isn't involved from the start after being left out against Arsenal, despite scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Everton last weekend in what was arguably the team's best performance under the manager.

Rashford scored the first goal of the Amorim era just 81 seconds into his first game against Ipswich playing as the number nine, but the boss revealed after the game that he didn't feel that was his best position and since then he has operated as one of the two number tens behind a central striker.

So far this season the academy graduate has notched seven goals in 22 appearances in all competitions, while also registering three assists for his teammates.

A win for United against Forest would see them leapfrog their opponents in the Premier League table and they could go as high as seventh depending on results elsewhere.