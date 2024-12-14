Manchester United fans have expressed concern for Marcus Rashford after footage of the English forward emerged online following the 2-1 Europa League win against Viktoria Plzen. Having returned to the starting lineup for the continental clash, the attacker only lasted 56 minutes before being withdrawn.

The Red Devils had found themselves 1-0 behind in Czechia after Viktoria Plzen's manager's plan to 'target' Andre Onana worked to perfection as the goalkeeper made an unforced error. Rashford's second-half replacement, Rasmus Hojlund, netted a brace to spare Ruben Amorim's blushes.

It was another poor night at the office for Rashford - who was handed a 3/10 match rating by the Manchester Evening News - as the England international continues to struggle to return to his electric best. Speculation has grown this week over his future at his boyhood club as Man United are reportedly open to selling the 27-year-old in the upcoming transfer windows.

Worrying Marcus Rashford Video Emerges

He was spotted looking disheartened on the team bus

Some sections of the fanbase have grown frustrated with the lack of output from their star forward in recent months, and this spilled out on Thursday night in Plzen. According to the Manchester Evening News, Rashford was subjected to boos by his own fans when he was withdrawn just short of the hour mark.

Since then, a video has been posted online which shows Rashford on the team bus after the match. The footage appears to show the winger with his head in his hands, and fans have been quick to show concern. Watch the clip below:

One fan took to social media to stress the importance of being kind to footballers, as they are all human like anyone else. Their message read:

"People say he’s on £350k per week and should do better, but money isn’t everything. They’re not robots they have feelings too. Constant abuse, pressure, and mental health struggles affect anyone. Players are human."

There was a flurry of responses such as: "The lad is broken, this fanbase have destroyed him," and: "People don’t realise what this is doing to him." Meanwhile, another supporter expressed their upset at seeing United's star player going through a tough time: "It's actually sad seeing him like this."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's 12th-highest goalscorer of all time, having found the net 138 times.

It was then brought up that it had been too long since the entire fanbase fully supported the 138-goal star, with one social media user claiming: "This is so sad. Yes, I, too, was disappointed with the game he played, but there are so many factors underlying. When was the last time this fanbase actually supported him as a whole? It’s always Rashford this, Rashford that, but no one seems to care how it impacts his game."

And finally, Rashford's human side was once again highlighted by yet another concerned individual: "Players are human beings, as much as we like to ignore it. Mental health is something that affects everyone. Whether Marcus Rashford needs to leave & if that's what is best for him, so be it."

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-12-24.