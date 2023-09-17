Highlights Manchester United's frustrating start to the season continued with a humbling defeat to Brighton, leaving them in 12th position.

Marcus Rashford showed moments of brilliance but was criticised for neglecting his defensive duties and a lackluster press.

United's defensive vulnerabilities were on display, with poor marking and allowing Brighton to string together a 29-pass move for their second goal.

It was a bad day all round for Manchester United yesterday against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Seagulls, by contrast, are currently sitting high in fourth place with four wins from their opening five games. At Old Trafford yesterday afternoon they were impressive, clinical, and all working hard for each other.

You can hardly say the same for United at the moment, however, as their frustrating start continued. They sit in a lowly 12th position after this latest humbling defeat.

While Erik ten Hag’s direct transitional attacks were well suited to the Eredivisie, where teams tend to take pride in possession regardless of their position in the table, it has found mixed success in the Premier League. Once the Seagulls had scored their second goal, United looked clueless in the attacking third of the pitch.

Fans left frustrated with Marcus Rashford moment

Marcus Rashford was one of United's better performers on another afternoon to forget for The Red Devils. The England international completed a handful of dangerous dribbles in the Brighton half and was not shy of having a shot at goal. However, there was no goal for him.

Rashford produced nine shots in the game, two on target, and also had more than 50 touches of the ball, but he was as guilty as anyone of neglecting his defensive duties, as Brighton were continually allowed to play their way out from the back. He seemed lazy in the press, and he didn't seem overly eager to help track back in a shocking defensive display.

Read more: Manchester United fans boo Erik ten Hag's Rasmus Hojlund decision during Brighton loss

A classic case in point was Brighton's opening goal, scored by former United forward Danny Welbeck. The goal was too easy from United's perspective, who had got off to an impressive start. The ex-United and Arsenal striker started the move in midfield, putting The Red Devils on the back foot, and eventually offloaded the ball to winger Simon Adingra. Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana then smartly jumped over Adingra's cross and allowed Welbeck to score a tap-in.

Manchester United vs Brighton stats Manchester United Brighton Possession 43.9% 56.1% Total Shots 14 10 On Target 4 8 Off Target 4 2 Passing Completion 85.5% 91.1% Corners 8 1 Saves 5 3

Pascal Gross then piled on the woes for United with the second goal, as Brighton were allowed to string together an impressive 29-pass move which led to sustained possession in United's final third, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey combined on the left-hand side as Gross roamed into the box. After the former 32-year-old allowed the ball to come across his body after Lamptey's pass, Red Devils centre-back Lisandro Martinez slid in and completely missed his attempt to win back possession, freeing up Gross for a shot at goal which flew past the outstretched Andre Onana along the ground and nestled into the bottom corner.

Video: Marcus Rashford not pressing and walking around

Joao Pedro was then allowed plenty of space at the top of the area to curl home a delightful third in the 71st minute, although Hannibal Mejbri immediately replied two minutes later for the hosts. However, it did not spark the comeback Old Trafford craved.

United look like a team going backwards fast, a club that no longer knows right from wrong, a club that has lost its identity, a club whose ground is called the Theatre of Dreams but stopped being that a long time ago, a club that has had one false start after another since Sir Alex Ferguson retired but can never quite locate the way it used to be.