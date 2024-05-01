Highlights Journalist Miguel Delaney believes Marcus Rashford may need a fresh start to reinvent his career.

With Rashford's struggles and murmurs of change at United, it's possible a different system or club could be best for him.

Manchester United aren't actively looking to offload Rashford, but a significant offer of £70m could be tempting for the club.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford hasn't hit the heights expected of him this season, and journalist Miguel Delaney believes that he might need a fresh start to reignite his career.

It's been a difficult campaign for the Red Devils and Rashford, who have failed to progress from an impressive season which saw them win the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League. Being a high-paid player who has shown he can be one of the best in his position on his day, there's been plenty of pressure on Rashford to perform.

With Rashford being one of United's most valuable assets, his future at Old Trafford has been up for discussion. The England international came through the academy and has been in the senior squad ever since, but INEOS might have other ideas.

Rashford 'Needs a Fresh Start'

Delaney has discussed 'murmurs' around the Man Utd star

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast on Monday, journalist Delaney has discussed the future of Rashford at United, suggesting that he might need a fresh start...

"I think INEOS will make decisions on their own merit. I think they'll all be independent in that sense. With Rashford, there have been murmurs all season that United might consider it. Nothing ever confirmed. Rashford himself looks like someone who could just do with a fresh start, or at least some things change around him. It does feel like it's got that dysfunctional and this is actually a massive opportunity for United. That's actually the word they are using, I suppose, given the kind of marginal gains culture and all that and the way the INEOS group speak about it. Opportunity is the word they hear a lot now. People might say that's quite a kind word for the situation, but that's what they're looking at. And for Rashford, maybe it's an opportunity either for a different system at United or a different dressing room, or maybe a different club."

A report from ESPN earlier in the week has claimed that Manchester United aren't expecting to receive any offers for Rashford in the upcoming transfer window, but they would accept a £70m proposal if it arrived on the table. The Red Devils aren't actively looking to offload Rashford, but it would be difficult for them to turn down a significant offer. With the 26-year-old earning £375k-a-week at Old Trafford, it would save the club a hefty amount of money if he were to depart.

Delaney isn't the only one to have questioned whether it's time for Rashford to move on. TalkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan recently claimed that he had run his race at United and should be sold for the good of his own career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has scored seven Premier League goals this season after finding the back of the net 17 times last term.

Mark Goldbridge 'Would Take £70m for Rashford

Man Utd could reinvest the funds

Speaking on X, The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge has claimed that he would take £70m for Rashford if an offer arrived, suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain could be the perfect club for him. Although the English forward has been unstoppable on his day, being previously labelled as 'world-class', there's no doubt his form has dropped off this season.

As the Manchester club look to enter a new era under INEOS, it wouldn't be a surprise to see wholesale changes. Alterations are already being made behind the scenes, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team bringing in the likes of Jason Wilcox to help with recruitment.

