Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford is now in doubt, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, claiming that there is a concrete possibility that he leaves in 2025, but they are yet to receive a formal approach.

Ruben Amorim shocked many United supporters at the weekend as he omitted Rashford, alongside Alejandro Garnacho, from the squad to face Manchester City. It's a decision that paid off, with the Red Devils securing a 2-1 victory against their rivals at the Etihad Stadium.

Rashford's future now appears to be in doubt with Amorim deciding he shouldn't even be in the squad to face the Premier League champions. Reports have suggested that Rashford is the 'opposite' of what Amorim wants from his attackers and he's no longer part of United's plans.

Concrete Possibility of Rashford Departure

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Italian journalist Romano has confirmed that there is a concrete possibility for Rashford to head through the exit door in 2025, but United are yet to receive a formal approach...

"On Rashford, there's of course concrete possibility to leave in 2025, for sure; let's see if January or summer. Man United have not received any formal approach from clubs yet, it's still early."

The benefit of selling Rashford for United is that it will count as pure profit on their books due to him coming through the academy, meaning they didn't pay a penny to bring him to the club. If a club around Europe can guarantee they will be buying a prime Rashford, then it will be a lengthy queue to secure his signature.

Unfortunately for Rashford, it's been a difficult few years for the England international as he's struggled to hit the heights expected of him. His hefty wage package will also make it difficult for any interested party to justify bringing him to the club.

It's unclear which clubs would be interested in signing Rashford in 2025, but there's no doubt he can be a strong asset to multiple sides if they can get him back to his best.