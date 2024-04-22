Highlights Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been told he has 'run his race' at Old Trafford.

Rashford hasn't been at his best for a while and Simon Jordan says he doesn't know the responsibility of playing for United.

Antony has also come under criticism for his antics in the penalty shootout win over Coventry.

Marcus Rashford has been told by Simon Jordan that he has "run his race" at Manchester United following another season of inconsistency - with the pundit stating that many players at United don't realise the responsibility of playing for the club.

The Red Devils have dominated national sporting headlines over the past day after they narrowly squeezed past Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley; having been 3-0 up and cruising with 20 minutes to play against the Championship outfit, the Sky Blues incredibly fought back to level the game at 3-3 to take the game to extra time. Only a marginal VAR check saved United from losing the game in the 120th minute thanks to Victor Torp's strike, and by winning on penalties, it spared their blushes on paper.

But much of their squad and managerial staff have been questioned after the performance, with fans and pundits alike criticising the current crop for lacking any mentality, whilst Antony was blasted for cupping his ears to the crestfallen Coventry players after Rasmus Hojlund blasted home the winning spot-kick. And Rashford too has recieved criticism from Jordan, who states that the forward has 'run his race' at Old Trafford after another poor outing.

Jordan: Rashford Has "Run His Race"

Marcus Rashford has endured another frustrating season at Old Trafford

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday morning, Jordan questioned whether United had regressed under Erik ten Hag with their performance mirroring the poor displays they had shown last season upon his arrival - before telling listeners that Rashford needed to 'be moved on' for the good of his career. He said:

“Too many of these players playing for Manchester United don’t realise the responsibility of playing for Manchester United. They’ve got it easy, and Marcus Rashford is one of them. I’ve maintained for quite some time that he needs to be moved on, because I think he’s run his race. People can have their differing views on that. "But two years after [Erik Ten Hag joined], what can you tell me that you see differently from Manchester United - after they got smashed to pieces by Brentford at the beginning of last season, putting a two-foot-tall centre-half against Ivan Toney - to what you saw yesterday against Coventry where they were lucky to get into an FA Cup final. What can you tell me over two years that tells us Manchester United are in a direction that will give you confidence?

Marcus Rashford and Antony's Poor Seasons At Old Trafford

It's been a poor season for United going forward with the duo at the heart of it

The late win over Coventry painted a picture that summed up the seasons Rashford and Antony have produced at the Theatre of Dreams.

Rashford, who has been heavily questioned by former midfielder Roy Keane for his body language during games, hasn't been at his best this season, despite a purple patch in the previous campaign. A measly tally of just eight goals and five assists in all competitions this season almost mirrors his worst campaign to date in the 2021/22 season where he grabbed just five goals and two assists all season for the Red Devils.

Antony, by comparison, has fared even worse. The Brazilian was labelled as a 'classless clown' for his antics following the penalty shoot-out against Coventry for cupping his ears in an act of bravado, but having registered just two goals and two assists all campaign - with half of those coming against Newport County of League Two - it's a move that hasn't gone down well in United circles.

Rashford is quickly approaching the usual prime age for attackers and he appears to be on the decline - so taking Jordan's words into practice could be a good move for him.

Related Antony has 'Been a Failure at Man Utd' After Coventry Gesture Manchester United winger Antony has been labelled a "failure" by pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft after his actions in last weekend's FA Cup semi final.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-04-24.