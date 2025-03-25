England continued their winning start to life under Thomas Tuchel, beating Latvia 3-0 on Monday night and Marcus Rashford's performance left fans with plenty to say afterwards. Having beaten Albania 2-0 in the German's first game in charge, goals from Reece James, Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze kept the ball rolling against Paolo Nicolato's side at Wembley Stadium.

The entire team shone on the night, with James a particular standout in what was his first Three Lions start since late 2022. Another play who caught the attention of supporters, though, was Rashford. After a rough period at Manchester United saw the forward dropped from the England team last year, he's since been called up to the national side again after impressing early in his loan spell at Aston Villa.

He's been fortunate enough to start both of Tuchel's matches in charge of England and now, a video of his highlights against Latvia have emerged online and fans have had plenty to say about him.

Rashford's Performance Against Latvia

The Englishman impressed

Rashford's loan switch to Villa Park has helped rejuvenate his form in football and that's translated to his performances for England too. He struggled defensively, winning just one of his nine duels throughout the match against Latvia, but he shone offensively and was a creative force for the Three Lions.

The 27-year-old was hugely influential in the final third of the pitch for England and registered 14 touches of the ball in the Latvia box over the course of the game. He regularly got into dangerous positions and was always looking for ways to create opportunities for his teammates. Rashford had six key passes during the match and managed to create one big chance.

He created six goalscoring chances in total, more than anyone else on the pitch and excelled as a playmaker for England. He did struggle carrying the ball, though, and was successful with just one of his six attempted dribbles. Still, it was a fine performance from the star and showed the type of role he could play for Tuchel going forward.

England Fans on Rashford

They had plenty to say about the star

While Reece James was earning plenty of plaudits coming out of the match against Latvia, with fans calling for the Chelsea man to be Tuchel's starting right-back going forwards, Rashford also caught the attention of supporters and they had a lot to say about his performance after on social media.

Despite his solid showing, opinions were actually split online. One fan jumped onto X (Twitter) and simply said: "Rashford has been the best player on the pitch," but another disagreed, posting: "Marcus Rashford should not be near this squad. Wasted pass after wasted pass."

The majority of fans were happy with what they saw from the star against Latvia, though. A third fan posted: "Watching England playing through Rashford and him looking fast, fit and full of positive intent." Another was very impressed, saying: "Rashford is so good."

A fifth supporter highlighted Rashford's creative influence in the game as his role as a playmaker, stating: "Rashford with 6 chances created and only one shot attempted that whole game. This is what he is now."

Still, some supporters weren't convinced with his performance and one posted: "Rashford struggling to pass a ball against Latvia just sums the bloke up tbh."

