Marcus Rashford has claimed he is "ready for a new challenge", amid uncertainty regarding his future at Manchester United, reports Henry Winter.

The Englishman was recently left out in the cold for Ruben Amorim's squad to face Manchester City last weekend, alongside teammate, Alejandro Garnacho, and speculation around his future at Old Trafford has been growing for some time now. With just two starts in Manchester United's last six games, it is becoming increasingly evident the new boss has yet to be convinced by Rashford with regards to the long-term project at the club, and a departure could well be on the cards.

Rashford: 'Ready for a New Challenge'

The 27-year-old has dropped a huge hint on his future beyond United

When asked by Winter whether he was staying at the club, or departing for greener pastures, the wide man responded:

"For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person. "If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me."

Rashford's lack of involvement in the derby tie with Manchester City was a major talking point of the weekend, and Fabrizio Romano has noted that this could indeed have major consequences on his future at Old Trafford. Moreover, Florian Plettenberg had already taken to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the Red Devils were "open to top offers" as early as the January window, and it seems the player himself has opened up to the possiblity as well.

Marcus Rashford's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 15 Goals 4 Assist 1 Shots per 90 1.47 Key passes per 90 1.38

Related Rio Ferdinand Offers Theory on Why Ruben Amorim Really Axed Rashford & Garnacho The attacking duo watched from home as their teammates managed a shock 2-1 victory against Manchester City.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 17/12/2024