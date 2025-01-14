Marcus Rashford's Manchester United career is almost certainly coming to an end in the near future and now it's been revealed that Barcelona is the number one team that he wants to join once he exits Old Trafford. The Englishman came through the ranks at the Red Devils, progressing through the club's academy before emerging in the first-team back in 2016.

Initially one of the most important players in the side, Rashford's fortunes took a significant hit during the 2022/23 campaign. He struggled to perform at the level he once operated at and following the arrival of Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, things have only got worse for him. The 27-year-old made the wrong first impression with his new manager and after reports of disappointing performances in training and a poor attitude around his teammates, he was dropped from the United side.

Since Amorim was appointed, Rashford has played just four times and, aside from sitting on the bench during a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United, he's been absent from the United match day squad since the start of December. His exclusion prompted the forward to admit he was interested in leaving the club and now, it's been revealed that Barcelona is where he wants to be.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Update on Man Utd Replacing Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford is veering closer to the Manchester United exit door and that could see him depart - but the deal could also impact United's incomings

Barcelona is Rashford's Priority

He's already been linked with multiple teams

Following his admission that he's looking for a fresh start away from Old Trafford, Rashford was linked with a number of different clubs, such as AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur. According to Spanish publication Sport, though, the forward is prioritising a potential move to Barcelona. The Catalan club have a number of fantastic forwards on the books right now. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are both two of the best wingers in the world, so Rashford would have stiff competition at Camp Nou on the flanks was he to join.

That hasn't hindered his interest, though, and according to Sport, the club are also interested in bringing him into the fold. Manager Hansi Flick has even reportedly endorsed a move for Rashford. The manager has long been a fan of the United man and once tried to sign him during his tenure as Bayern Munich coach.

Moreso, the club are reportedly interested in deploying the Englishman as a striker and having him provide depth for Robert Lewandowski. Considering the financial difficulties at Barcelona, however, it remains to be seen whether they'll be able to get a deal over the line before January wraps up and the winter transfer window slams shut in just a matter of weeks.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 14/01/2025