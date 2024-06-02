Highlights Marcus Rashford was reportedly told he is 'important' to Manchester United amid recent transfer speculation.

United would only consider letting Rashford go for a lucrative offer, jpurnalist Ben Jacobs says.

PSG have shown interest in the 26-year-old Englishman in the past.

Marcus Rashford was told he is 'important' to Manchester United amid transfer rumours, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite recent reports suggesting that the 26-year-old is up for sale, United would only 'consider an offer that’s too good to turn down', according to Jacobs.

Rashford had an underwhelming season under Erik ten Hag and has recently missed out on England’s squad for Euro 2024.

He then took to Instagram to wish good luck to Gareth Southgate’s side as he is set to focus on his club's future in the summer.

This season, the Man United winger has received criticism from both fans and pundits over his performances.

In 42 appearances, Rashford had only 13 goal contributions this campaign, 27 fewer than the previous year. He scored his last Premier League goal for Man United more than two months ago, in a 2-0 home victory over Everton.

Rashford Remains Committed to Man United

Jacobs, talking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Rashford has been told he is important for the club moving forward.

He said:

“Rashford, at the moment, remains committed to Manchester United and, like every player at Manchester United, the players are just waiting to see what this new sporting regime is like. "They're prepared to be patient because they've had a lot of face time, that they didn't really have with the Glazers, so they understand what the ownership are trying to do. "Many of them, including Rashford, have been told directly they're important and that could be a big thing for him just focusing on Manchester United, and trying to rediscover the form.”

Manager Erik ten Hag’s relationship with Rashford has been a talking point all season and was reportedly 'broken beyond repair' after the 26-year-old’s controversial trip to Belfast that also 'let down' several of his Man United teammates.

However, with the Dutchman’s future in doubt, Rashford could get another fresh start under a new manager next season. Reportedly, the Red Devils are considering sacking Ten Hag and are already looking for his replacement.

Marcus Rashford Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 33 7 2 Champions League 4 0 2 FA Cup 4 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Rashford’s Man United Exit Unlikely

United would only consider a sale for a huge fee

A recent story from Sky suggests that most Man United players are for sale in the upcoming transfer window, including captain Bruno Fernandes and Rashford.

However, Jacobs says that Man United would only consider letting their academy graduate go for a big offer:

“I don't think that an exit is necessarily likely, Manchester United would only consider something at an offer that's too good to turn down.”

French champions PSG have shown interest in Rashford in the past and could be in a position to match his price tag.

However, the emergence of young talent Bradley Barcola may now mean that doors for Rashford to move to PSG are closed. Recently, the club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, said that the Paris side are now focusing on building a long-term project with the youngest squad in Europe.

Related Man Utd Have 'Genuine Interest' in £35m Star The 18-year-old is on the radar of top European sides this summer

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-05-24.