The pressure surrounding Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United has eased slightly as the Red Devils came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. The two teams met at Old Trafford in the Premier League and Ethan Pinnock's first-half effort looked to compound even more misery on the former Ajax manager.

A second-half turnaround via goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund saved the day for United and prevented their disastrous start to the season from getting even worse. It was a solid performance from the entire team, with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro both bouncing back from recent issues.

One man in particular who shone and caught the attention of United fans was Marcus Rashford. The Englishman hasn't been at his best over the last couple of seasons, but he turned in a masterful performance against the Bees and the Red Devils' supporters were quick to show their appreciation on social media.

What United Fans are Saying About Rashford

They're impressed with their forward

Rashford hasn't had the easiest of times in the last couple of seasons. After hitting the form of his career during the 2022/23 campaign, things have been very disappointing since for the Englishman. He lost his place in the England national team as a result of his struggles, but if his performance against Brentford is anything to go by, he could be turning things around. Rashford created multiple chances for his teammates and even bagged an assist when he set up Garnacho's opener.

United fans loved what they saw from their star during the game. One fan jumped onto X (Twitter) and said: "Rashford is world class man," while another posted: "Rashford is United's best player."

It's a huge improvement on what fans have seen from the player recently and one aspect of his game that really stood out was his passing ability, with one supporter saying: "Rashford's passing is criminally underrated."

Of course, he'll still have his doubters after such a low period in his career, but in response to that, a fan simply posted: "I dare people to keep lying about Marcus Rashford, he’s been incredible." Another believes that he's looking back to his best, saying:

"Can’t speak highly enough of Marcus Rashford. He’s having a great season that’s only getting better."

United haven't had the best of starts this season and pressure had begun to mount on Ten Hag, but Rashford rose to the occasion against Brentford. The forward recorded four key passes throughout the contest and created one big chance for his team. He also had 62 touches of the ball, emphasising how influential he was on the match. If Rashford can keep this sort of performance up, United should climb up the Premier League table in no time at all.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 19/10/2024