Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has become a 'victim of the schedule' at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has been one of United's best players this season, but being involved in every cup competition has taken its toll.

Manchester United news - Marcus Rashford

Rashford, who is valued at £70m, according to Transfermarkt, recently suffered an injury against relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League.

United announced on Wednesday that Rashford would be unavailable for their fixture against Sevilla in the Europa League, and would miss 'a few games'.

The England international only has a year left on his Red Devils contract, and CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that contract negotiations are underway, with Rashford keen to extend his stay at the club.

Rumours started to circulate in the media that Rashford was demanding £500k-a-week to sign on the dotted line, but the United academy graduate rubbished those claims, saying: "Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It's complete nonsense. The club and myself have been respectful to one another, and that's how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies."

Erik ten Hag will be desperate to keep hold of one of his key players, and a new contract could be necessary, with Paris Saint-Germain lurking.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG wanted to sign Rashford last year.

What has Jones said about Rashford?

Jones has suggested that Rashford has become a victim of the schedule after his latest injury.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I just feel a bit sorry for Rashford. He seems to have become a bit of a victim of the schedule. He's played so many games this season and ten Hag himself was angry at the timing of this game itself.

"It feels like Rashford might have been the guy that's felt the full force of that."

How has Rashford performed this season?

Rashford has been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League, never mind for United.

The 25-year-old has scored 15 goals so far, ranking him fourth in the league, according to FBref.

The English forward also played a pivotal role in helping United lift the Carabao Cup, scoring six times in just four starts and averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.62 throughout the competition.

If United want to continue to progress next campaign, then tieing Rashford down to a new contract should be a priority.