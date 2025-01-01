Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has responded to rumours about his future at Old Trafford on Instagram on Wednesday, suggesting that it's 'getting ridiculous' how many false stories are going around about him at the moment.

Rashford's future at United does appear to be uncertain, with Ruben Amorim recently axing him from his squad. The England international hasn't been involved for the Red Devils regularly since Amorim arrived through the door, with the Portuguese coach citing 'training' reasons for his omission.

Rashford hasn't played for United since 12th December, playing 56 minutes in the Europa League against Viktoria Plzen. After a spell out of the United squad, Rashford was brought back in against Newcastle United earlier this week, but he failed to make an appearance off the bench.

Reacting on Instagram, Rashford has responded to a story that suggests he has spoken to an agency in a bid to step up a January transfer...

"Been a lot of false stories written over past few weeks, but guys this is getting ridiculous - never met with any agency and don't have any plans to..."

GIVEMESPORT sources have recently confirmed that Amorim is willing to sanction the loan departure of Rashford during the January transfer window. The academy graduate clearly isn't in Amorim's plans, and getting at least a portion of his wages off the bill could be beneficial from a financial perspective.

According to Salary Sport, Rashford is earning a whopping £300k-a-week at Old Trafford, so finding a club willing to pay his full wages certainly won't be easy. Many clubs would undoubtedly be queuing up for his signature if Rashford was in his prime, as there's no doubt he's been a fantastic player for United at times in his career.

It will be interesting to see whether Rashford does depart in the January window, but it's clear to see that he's getting frustrated with the rumours surrounding him at the moment. Being a player who has come through the academy of his boyhood club, it must be an incredibly disappointing situation for Rashford to be in.