Highlights Man United narrowly clinched a 1-0 win against Burnley, with Bruno Fernandes scoring the decisive goal on the stroke of half-time.

The team's victory was overshadowed by Marcus Rashford's car accident.

Rashford's car crash occurred near the club's training complex, and footage shows the extent of the damage.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was part of the Red Devils' win over Burnley last night as they edged the Clarets in a nervy 1-0 win at Turf Moor, but Rashford stole the headlines after the Premier League fixture. Eric Ten Hag's side desperately needed a win after back-to-back defeats against Brighton before losing to Bayern Munich in a 4-3 thriller in the Champions League, and they did just that with Bruno Fernandes slotting home the winner.

However, with several of United's players currently dominating the headlines, Ten Hag would have liked to escape from Turf Moor without any more issues. But it appears Rashford suffered an unfortunate accident on his way back from the ground last night, with footage having emerged of his Rolls-Royce being written off in a collision last night in which he narrowly avoided any serious injury.

Man United's win over Burnley

It was a difficult night for Ten hag's side in Manchester who produced a far from vintage display, but it was enough to edge past Burnley who have yet to pick up a single win the Premier League so far this season. Vincent Kompany's home outfit started the brighter with United on the back foot, but it was the visitors who thought they had made a breakthrough with Johnny Evans nodding home, but it was later ruled out by a subsequent VAR check.

But it was a moment of genius which finally broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, with Bruno Fernandes firing a magnificent volley past James Trafford to send the away side ahead. The game ended with Burnley unable to find an equaliser, and Man United fans will be delighted to see the return of experienced centre-back Raphael Varane who came on to shore up the back line and see the win over the line. Ten Hag will be hoping the club can use it as a springboard ahead of a busy schedule before the next international break.

Marcus Rashford suffers car accident

It was events off the pitch which instead left an unfortunate mark on proceedings at Turf Moor, with Marcus Rashford departing the Lancashire ground in a no doubt relieved mood with three points on the board. However, it appears that things took a turn for the worse as he travelled home in his luxury Rolls-Royce supercar with footage having emerged of the talented winger's vehicle being left severely damaged as captured by an onlooker.

Marcus Rashford - vs Man Utd Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Average rating 7.00 4th Goals 1 =1st Assists 1 =1st Shots per game 4.6 1st Key passes per game 1.2 5th Dribbles per game 2.8 1st Stats according to WhoScored

It was actually an incident near the club's Carrington training complex, where he emerged from the car accident 'uninjured' despite reports suggesting he only narrowly avoided a more severe collision with the concrete traffic island. Footage shows his vehicle being left in a severely damaged state on the road, with pieces of debris strewn across the tarmac which looked like they had been removed from the bumper.

Rashford's vehicle was shown sideways parked stationary without the Man United winger in sight, with a lamppost and traffic bollard down off the floor which may have prevented the car from sustaining further damage. United's players were making their own way back from the training ground, after taking a coach back as a squad following their return to form, but the England international can perhaps count himself lucky on this occasion.