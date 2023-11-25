Highlights Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has struggled to match last season's form so far this time around.

It's causing concern for Erik ten Hag, but comes just months after he penned a new contract at Old Trafford.

United's attacking struggle is not isolated to Rashford, as the team has the worst-goal-scoring record in the top half of the table.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is now a different player under Erik ten Hag than he was last season, with journalist Dean Jones suggesting to GIVEMESPORT that a clear shift in the player's mentality has gone on during the summer.

Rashford was one of United's highest performers last season, having netted 30 goals across all competitions for the Greater Manchester outfit while contributing even further with 11 assists during that time too. Unplayable at times, that hasn't been the case for Rashford this season, with the attacker having managed just one goal from his first 11 outings in the Premier League.

With something clearly not right, it's left United fans questioning whether it was the right decision to hand Rashford a new bumper contract.

Rahsford rewarded with a six-figure deal

There were few complaints when news broke that Rashford had signed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford, with the Manchester-born star pocketing a reported £300,000 per week. Penning a deal until the end of the 2027/28 campaign, it came amid fierce interest from Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain, who were believed to have registered interest in the dynamic forward.

It's suggested that PSG, who got rid of both Lionel Messi and Neymar in the summer, were tracking Rashford's contract situation, with the French outfit even going as far as offering him a deal. It's claimed that a £400,000 offer was on the table for the star, which he turned down in favour of signing on at United instead.

A mistake, given his form so far this season? Perhaps. But Rashford's deficiencies in front of goal are part of a wider problem at United.

When quizzed about Rashford's form so far this season, journalist Jones suggested something didn't look quite right with the forward, hinting there has been a big shift from the player that was tormenting defences last season. Questioning what that might be, the reliable reporter hinted it's now up to ten Hag to find a solution that works for Rashford and the rest of the United team:

“If you think of the player that was being linked with a move to PSG, the player that was scoring all the goals that he was, and you see the performance levels you get from Rashford now, it's clearly not the same individual. “So something needs to change there and it’s for ten Hag to figure that out. I mean, one of the big jobs of this manager is to get inside the player's head and make sure that they're happy basically, and I don't think United has been a happy place for a long time now. “But I don't necessarily believe that United are better off without Rashford because I don't think even with recent wins when Rahsford hasn’t played, they were that much better.”

Rashford just one of many struggling United attackers

Remarkably, the last attacker to score a league goal at Old Trafford was in fact Jadon Sancho, who netted on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign against Fulham. SInce then, none of United's forward line have scored a Premier League goal at home, with United forced to rely on productivity from elsewhere.

That was on display in the three-time European champions' last league match at Old Trafford, when the Red Devils needed to rely on a second-half Victor Lindelof goal to get past relegation candidates Luton Town. Not exactly the free-flowing football United supporters were promised when ten Hag took over at the start of last season.

Man United attackers in 2023/24 (all comps) Matches Goals Assists Marcus Rashford 16 1 3 Rasmus Hojlund 15 5 0 Jadon Sancho 3 0 0 Antony 12 0 0 Alejandro Garnacho 16 1 0 Anthony Martial 15 1 1 Facundo Pellistri 7 0 1

United's poor form in the final third is reflective on the Premier League table, as they boast the worst-goal-scoring record in the top half of the table, having only found the net on 13 occasions this season. A terrible state of affairs for ten Hag's side, who will have to start performing sooner rather than later, should they wish to finish inside the Champions League positions.

Everton clash big opportunity for Rashford and United

The bad news for United and Rashford is that they won't get a chance to rectify their poor goals record at Old Trafford this weekend, as ten Hag and Co. prepare for a trip to Goodison Park to play Everton.

It's the first match back after the international break and the first game since the Toffees were handed a 10-point deduction by the Premier League. And while a febrile atmosphere is expected at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon, with protests against the Premier League mooted by Everton supporters, the match does represent a big opportunity for United to take three points.

If they can snatch a win against a struggling Everton side, with Rashford netting a goal or two, then it could be the catalyst they need to properly kick-start their season.

