After a huge falling out with the now former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, Jadon Sancho left the Red Devils in the summer and moved across the country to Chelsea. It brought an end to what was ultimately a disappointing tenure at Old Trafford. United fans weren't too sad to see the back of the Englishman, but he's settled in quite nicely at Stamford Bridge.

While one English winger left the Red Devils this year, another remained and Marcus Rashford has featured prominently for the team. After a campaign dominated by struggles last time out, the 27-year-old has a big season ahead of him. Both men lost their places in the England national team as a result of their issues last year, but with a new Three Lions boss coming in, the pair have the perfect opportunity to start fresh.

How are they both getting on, though? Has Sancho proved his doubters at United wrong? Has Rashford made the decision to let the former Borussia Dortmund man leave look wise? Well, Squawka have crunched the numbers and it's time to compare Sancho and Rashford's Premier League stats from the early portion of the 2024/25 campaign per 90 minutes.

Marcus Rashford vs Jadon Sancho Premier League Stats in 2024/25 Per 90 Minutes Rashford Statistic Sancho 0.2 Goals 0 0.8 Shots on target 0 0.8 Shots (excluding blocks) 0 0.2 Assists 0.9 1.6 Chances created 2.1 75.6% Passing accuracy 81.89% 33.33% Long pass accuracy 66.67% 50% Crossing accuracy 0% 0.9 Through-balls 1.5 6.2 Forward passes 9.4 0.9 Take-ons completed 3.6 26.09% Take-on success 60% 3.7 Touches in opposition box 6.2

Sancho vs Rashford Offensively

There's a clear winner in their attacking statistics

While Rashford and Sancho are predominantly wingers, these days, those operating in the position are expected to offer something in front of goal for their teams. As a result, it's important they contribute offensively and looking at the duo and their statistics in this category, it's pretty clear that one comes out on top.

It's not been a prolific 12 months for Rashford, but he's had a much stronger start to the 2024/25 campaign than his positional rival in terms of their goalscoring output. The former Dortmund star hasn't actually found the back of the net for Chelsea yet, whereas the United man has scored for the Red Devils and is currently averaging 0.2 strikes every 90 minutes. It's not a glamorous number, but it's enough to come out on top here.

To score, you need to hit the target, but that's also something Sancho has failed to do this season. He's averaging 0 shots on target per 90 minutes, while Rashford is averaging 0.8 shots on target. In the former's defence, he actually hasn't had a single shot this season that wasn't initially blocked by the defender.

Sancho vs Rashford Creatively

The Chelsea man shines here

He might not have lit the world on fire in terms of his goalscoring output, but Sancho has fared much better creating opportunities for his teammates and has far exceeded Rashford in this category. Whether it's assists, chances created, passing accuracy, long-pass accuracy, through-balls, forward passes, you name it and it's likely the 24-year-old has put up better numbers than his rival here.

It's not all been sunshine and rainbows for him, though. Sancho hasn't had much success at all with his crosses into the area and actually 0 successful crosses per 90 minutes this season. Rashford, in comparison, is successful with 50% of his. Even without crosses, however, the former is creating over two chances every 90 minutes for his teammates and has bagged three assists in just five appearances.

He's rarely misplacing the ball either, with a passing accuracy of 81.89% and his long-balls more often than not pay-off, with a success rate of 66.67%.

Sancho vs Rashford Dribbling Statistics

The Blues star comes out on top again

Ball carrying is one of the most important abilities that a winger can possess and Sancho comfortably leads Rashford in this area so far this season. Every 90 minutes, the former Manchester City academy graduate completes 3.6 take-ons, regularly getting the better of his opponents. In comparison, Rashford is completing less than one every 90.

Sancho is successful with 60% of his take-ons, showing just how effective he is at dribbling past a defender, whereas his rival is successful just over 25% of the time. The former is a nuisance in the opposition box too, recording an average of 6.2 touches in the opponents' area every 90 minutes while the latter manages to touch the ball just 3.7 times over that same period.

In conclusion, while Rashford has been better directly in front of goal so far, he's been out performed by Sancho in most other statistical areas that are important for wingers. Interesting.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka and Transfermarkt and accurate as of 01/11/24