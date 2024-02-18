Highlights Paris Saint-Germain are looking at Marcus Rashford as a Kylian Mbappe replacement, with the Frenchman set to leave in the summer.

Victor Osimhen, Napoli's key marksman, is also under consideration as an out-and-out centre forward option.

Statistics from this season show that Mbappe is outperforming Rashford in every metric.

In the wake of the news that Kylian Mbappe will be leaving the Parc des Princes at the end of the season, Paris Saint-Germain are already scouring the market for a replacement in the summer transfer window - and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is currently at the top of their shopping list, according to The Times.

Mbappe has long been linked with a move away from his current employers – with Real Madrid seeming like the obvious destination. Los Blancos are eyeing a move for the 25-year-old with a Karim Benzema-shaped hole still left to fill. The French outfit now have the onerous task of plugging the gap that the superstar will leave in the summer, with them looking to prioritise bringing in youth and forming a deeper squad.

And it could be that Rashford, 26, is central to that plan. In particular, their football adviser, Luis Campos, has been a long-term admirer of the Englishman, who enjoyed a career-best return of 30 goals and 11 assists in 2022/23. This season, however, has not been as fruitful, with him chalking up just 11 goal involvements (5 goals, six assists) thus far across all competitions.

PSG will have the cash to splash

Victor Osimhen is also on the club's shortlist

One silver lining for the perennial Ligue 1 winners is that the departure of Mbappe will free up more space and funds for a worthy successor. Several potential options have been earmarked, though Rashford is current topping the list. The exact amount that PSG will have to spend in the summer is unknown but a ballpark figure of £171 million has been mooted as they look to enjoy – and not suffer – in the post-Mbappe era.

This is not the first time that Rashford has piqued the interest of PSG, however, as in the summer of 2022, they dangled a £400,000-per-week contract in front of him in the hopes that such a lucrative offer could prise him away from Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is also on the shortlist of replacements, the report states. Not only is the Nigerian marksman in better goalscoring form, but he would also be a straightforward swap on the basis that he plays through the middle, all while Rashford’s best joy comes from the left flank. PSG are intending to add just one forward to their star-studded roster in the summer months before deciding whether the need to invest in a player such as Rashford – a player who offers similar versatility to Mbappe - is there.

Rashford struggling to maintain high standards

Mbappe is outperforming him in every department

Contrary to his French counterpart, Mbappe, the Wythenshawe-born ace has struggled to match last season’s exploits. Despite being back in his favoured position thanks to the arrival of the young and hungry Rasmus Hojlund, he has flattered to deceive in his 2,056 minutes of action - though, that has not stopped PSG from keeping tabs on his situation.

Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford - 23/24 Domestic Statistics Compared Statistics (per 90) Kylian Mbappe Marcus Rashford Goals and assists 1.38 0.38 Progressive carries 4.86 4.15 Progressive passes 5.03 2.79 Shots 4.86 2.68 Shot-creating actions 4.20 3.50 Take-ons attempted 5.25 4.81 All statistics per FBRef - correct as of 18/02/24

The numbers don't look too pretty for the England international with Mbappe above and beyond is every metric. It's important to remember, however, that 2023/24 can be classed as one of his less-than-impressive seasons to date. Perhaps a move away from Old Trafford could be exactly what the doctor ordered as he struggles to find his groove at his boyhood club.

Since emerging as a fresh-faced youngster against Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League in February 2016, the majority of the goalscoring burden has been on his shoulders by virtue of him being a local lad. For the senior side, he has notched 128 goals and 74 assists in his 388-game career - and has been rewarded by becoming the club's third-highest paid player. Whether he will entertain any tabled bids from his would-be buyers is still unknown given his long-standing affinity to Manchester United.