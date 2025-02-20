For some Manchester United fans, seeing Marcus Rashford turn out in a strip different to their own remains an odd sight – and the winger’s Premier League debut for Aston Villa has caught the attention of English top flight aficionados.

Rashford, having each enjoyed two substitute appearances since his January arrival, was named in Unai Emery's line-up to face the Reds at Villa Park, regarded as one of the greatest stadiums in Premier League history, as he looked to make a notable mark.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford, in 426 games for Manchester United, scored 138 goals and added another 63 assists to his repertoire.

With No.9 adorned across his back, Wythenshawe-born Rashford started on the left-hand side of boss Emery’s forward line – alongside that of Marco Asensio, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins – and helped his side earn a 2-2 draw.

A Carrington graduate, the 27-year-old moved to the west Midlands during the mid-winter transfer market after falling out of favour under Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim – and he’s now looking to get his career back on track. But how did he perform against Liverpool?

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United Debuts Competition Date Match Result Age Premier League Feb 28, 2016 Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal 18 years, 3 months, 28 days FA Cup March 13, 2016 Man Utd 1-1 West Ham 18 years, 4 months, 11 days Community Shield Aug 7, 2016 Leicester 1-2 Man Utd 18 years, 9 months, 7 days Europa League Feb 25, 2015 Man Utd 5-1 Midtjylland 18 years, 3 months, 25 days Champions League Sep 12, 2017 Man Utd 3-0 Basel 19 years, 10 months, 12 days

Rashford’s First Premier League Start for Aston Villa

Winger's assist for Watkins was chalked offside