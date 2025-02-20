For some Manchester United fans, seeing Marcus Rashford turn out in a strip different to their own remains an odd sight – and the winger’s Premier League debut for Aston Villa has caught the attention of English top flight aficionados.
Rashford, having each enjoyed two substitute appearances since his January arrival, was named in Unai Emery's line-up to face the Reds at Villa Park, regarded as one of the greatest stadiums in Premier League history, as he looked to make a notable mark.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford, in 426 games for Manchester United, scored 138 goals and added another 63 assists to his repertoire.
With No.9 adorned across his back, Wythenshawe-born Rashford started on the left-hand side of boss Emery’s forward line – alongside that of Marco Asensio, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins – and helped his side earn a 2-2 draw.
A Carrington graduate, the 27-year-old moved to the west Midlands during the mid-winter transfer market after falling out of favour under Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim – and he’s now looking to get his career back on track. But how did he perform against Liverpool?
|
Marcus Rashford – Manchester United Debuts
|
Competition
|
Date
|
Match Result
|
Age
|
Premier League
|
Feb 28, 2016
|
Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal
|
18 years, 3 months, 28 days
|
FA Cup
|
March 13, 2016
|
Man Utd 1-1 West Ham
|
18 years, 4 months, 11 days
|
Community Shield
|
Aug 7, 2016
|
Leicester 1-2 Man Utd
|
18 years, 9 months, 7 days
|
Europa League
|
Feb 25, 2015
|
Man Utd 5-1 Midtjylland
|
18 years, 3 months, 25 days
|
Champions League
|
Sep 12, 2017
|
Man Utd 3-0 Basel
|
19 years, 10 months, 12 days