For some Manchester United fans, seeing Marcus Rashford turn out in a strip different to their own remains an odd sight – and the winger’s Premier League debut for Aston Villa has caught the attention of English top flight aficionados.

Rashford, having each enjoyed two substitute appearances since his January arrival, was named in Unai Emery's line-up to face the Reds at Villa Park, regarded as one of the greatest stadiums in Premier League history, as he looked to make a notable mark.

With No.9 adorned across his back, Wythenshawe-born Rashford started on the left-hand side of boss Emery’s forward line – alongside that of Marco Asensio, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins – and helped his side earn a 2-2 draw.

A Carrington graduate, the 27-year-old moved to the west Midlands during the mid-winter transfer market after falling out of favour under Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim – and he’s now looking to get his career back on track. But how did he perform against Liverpool?

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United Debuts

Competition

Date

Match Result

Age

Premier League

Feb 28, 2016

Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal

18 years, 3 months, 28 days

FA Cup

March 13, 2016

Man Utd 1-1 West Ham

18 years, 4 months, 11 days

Community Shield

Aug 7, 2016

Leicester 1-2 Man Utd

18 years, 9 months, 7 days

Europa League

Feb 25, 2015

Man Utd 5-1 Midtjylland

18 years, 3 months, 25 days

Champions League

Sep 12, 2017

Man Utd 3-0 Basel

19 years, 10 months, 12 days

Rashford’s First Premier League Start for Aston Villa

Winger's assist for Watkins was chalked offside