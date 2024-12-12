Manchester United have slapped a £40m asking price on the head of Marcus Rashford after making him available for a transfer in 2025, according to the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old forward is one of the highest earners at Old Trafford but performances in recent seasons have fallen below the expected standard of the England international, and INEOS have reportedly taken the decision that they would consider a sale to help solve their PSR issues.

Selling a homegrown player counts as 100 percent profit towards PSR and FFP calculations and Rashford is considered someone who could be sold to help the club stay within the limits and create space on the wage book to invest further and strengthen the squad in coming transfer windows.

And according to a report a bid of £40m from another club would be enough to convince the Red Devils to part way with their star academy graduate.

Man Utd Not Expecting January Offers

They will be considered if they arrive

Man Utd are believed to be under pressure to raise funds and with the team underperforming it has been reported that over half the squad are available for transfer, including Rashford.

However, the club are not anticipating any offers in the upcoming January transfer window for their number 10 and if he is able to establish himself in Ruben Amorim's strongest team and find the form that saw him score 30 goals in Erik Ten Hag's first season as manager, then they would surely reconsider their decision to allow him to move on.

Another option to help raise funds would be for INEOS to sanction the sale of either Kobbie Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho, but there is currently no interest from club chiefs to do so as they are considered 'crown jewels'.

So far this season Rashford, who has been described as "world-class", has scored seven times and registered three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions, including three goals in two starts under Amorim.

Marcus Rashford Man Utd Stats 2024/25 (all comps) Games 17(5) Goals 7 Assists 3

United have lost each of their last two fixtures but will return to action against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday evening, before a huge Manchester derby against local rivals Man City on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 12/12/2024.