Manchester United dropped points in their Premier League clash against Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were expected to beat the relegation threatened side at Old Trafford.

But they were unable to find the back of the net as the game ended in a scoreless draw.

Marcus Rashford has had so many plaudits this season - and rightly so.

The Englishman has been tremendous throughout the campaign and could well go on to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

However, he has found himself being criticised by football fans for his actions in the match against Southampton.

The 25-year-old has been accused of 'diving' inside of the box in an attempt to win a penalty.

Rashford went to ground after going past Gavin Bazunu inside the box with 15 minutes remaining.

Rashford appealed for a penalty but the referee for the match, Anthony Taylor, did not point to the spot.

VAR agreed with Taylor's decision and declined against intervening. Watch the moment below...

Rashford was not given a yellow card.

Many football fans believe that Rashford threw himself to the ground in an attempt to win a penalty. View some reaction below...

Fans react

Where are Man Utd in the Premier League and when are they next in action?

United remain third in the Premier League following their draw against Southampton.

They are next in action on Thursday evening when they take on Real Betis in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

United have a three-goal advantage and will be looking to cruise through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Red Devils' next Premier League game will be against Newcastle United on April 2.