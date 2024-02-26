Highlights Marcus Rashford remains loyal to Manchester United amid Paris Saint-Germain interest.

PSG are considering Rashford to replace the departing Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United are in a strong negotiating position due to the length of Rashford's contract.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that he's happy at Old Trafford and is excited by the INEOS project.

Rashford has been a key player for the Red Devils since bursting onto the scene after coming through the academy at United. The England international has remained loyal so far, despite clubs showing an interest in acquiring his signature. The Manchester club have endured an inconsistent season so far with the England international not enjoying his most fruitful campaign, but that hasn't stopped PSG from considering a move for the forward.

Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly want to keep the 26-year-old at Old Trafford and United are in a strong negotiating position, with his £325k-a-week contract not expiring until 2028. It would likely take a hefty bid to convince the Red Devils to part ways with Rashford.

PSG have Rashford on their shortlist

It's recently been confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will be leaving PSG at the end of the season, with the French forward informing the Ligue 1 outfit that he wanted to depart in the summer. As a result, PSG will have to find a replacement, and according to The Times, Rashford is on their shortlist ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford - 23/24 Domestic Statistics Compared Statistics (per 90) Kylian Mbappe Marcus Rashford Goals and assists 1.33 0.34 Progressive carries 4.89 4.04 Progressive passes 5.11 2.71 Shots 4.84 2.66 Shot-creating actions 4.15 3.55 Take-ons attempted 5.27 4.68 All statistics per FBRef - correct as of 26/02/24

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has previously admitted that the French club have held talks with Rashford regarding a potential transfer in the past, so he's clearly a player that has been on their list for some time. Rashford is a similar profile to Mbappe, with both players predominantly playing on the left-hand side of attack, but also capable of featuring through the middle.

Rashford, who has previously been described as 'unstoppable' by ten Hag, will undoubtedly need to show signs of improvement if he wants to guarantee his place in the United starting XI. However, despite his inconsistent form, a report from Football Insider has claimed that the Red Devils have no interest in allowing him to depart in the transfer window.

It's even been suggested that Arsenal are considering a move for the English forward, but selling one of their key players to a Premier League rival is going to be even more unlikely than United allowing PSG to prise him away from Old Trafford.

Ben Jacobs - Rashford happy at Man Utd

Jacobs has suggested that Rashford has indicated that he's happy at Old Trafford and is excited by the new INEOS project. The English forward wants to be a big part of that and recapture his form, despite interest from French giants PSG. The journalist adds that PSG felt that they were being used as part of a game for Rashford to get a better deal at United when holding initial talks. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"No, I don't think Manchester United should be concerned because Marcus Rashford has indicated that he's happy at United. It's believed he's very excited by this new INEOS-led project and to be a big part of that and to ultimately recapture his form from last season when he was on fire. The situation with PSG is that Rashford, as I revealed a few weeks back, is on the PSG list, and has obviously been a historical target as of 2022. But in the most recent contacts between the Rashford camp and PSG, prior to Rashford extending his Manchester United contract, PSG felt they were being used as part of a game for leverage to get Rashford the best possible terms at Old Trafford."

Erik ten Hag wants wide forward in the summer

United allowed Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood to depart earlier in the season, while Antony and Rashford haven't lived up to expectations at Old Trafford this campaign. As a result, the Red Devils could look to bring in a new winger during the summer transfer window.

There has been plenty of talk suggesting that United should be looking to add another striker to their ranks to ease the burden on Rasmus Hojlund, but journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag and his recruitment team want to sign a new wide forward. However, the respected reporter adds that we can't ignore that Hojlund doesn't currently have any competition for his place in the side.