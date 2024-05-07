Highlights Marcus Rashford's poor form may lead to Manchester United potentially selling him in the summer for squad rejuvenation.

However, despite PSG's interest, Rashford's commitment to the club has potentially deterred potential suitors from making a move.

With a lack of competition on the left flank, INEOS could look to bring in a direct rival to spark Rashford's performances.

Marcus Rashford's poor form for Manchester United this season has seen many tout the academy graduate with a move away from Old Trafford as the club prepare for a rebuild in the summer - but Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the England international's commitment to the Red Devils has seen most potential suitors led astray from making a move for his services.

Rashford's tally of just eight goals throughout the season is set to be his second-worst in a United shirt, closely ahead of the five-goal haul he recorded in 2021-22; but with more years behind his belt and a real lack of service to the rest of his teammates, Rashford has been touted with the exit by disgruntled fans and pundits, who believe he should be doing much better than he is.

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United Transfer Latest

Marcus Rashford has been one of United's key players in recent years

Reports last month suggested that bar Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo, United are open to selling any of their first-team squad in a bid to use the money received and replenish their playing squad under new ownership in INEOS. The news means that Rashford isn't safe from the chopping block and having failed to undergo a period of good form this season, it could well be that United move him on in a bid to rejuvenate their front line, as well as his career.

Paris Saint-Germain have been the main club linked as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe, but nothing concrete has been in the works as of yet. And that could well be down to Rashford's commitment to the club, with those involved in the coaching set-up more likely to get the best out of him rather than opt for an easy sale. Reports have suggested that United would be willing to offload him for around £70m this summer.

Jacobs: "Rashford is Committed to Manchester United"

Rashford remains a one club man throughout his career

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that whilst the England international is part of the group of players that could depart Old Trafford, his commitment to the club has put interested clubs off his signature. He said:

"At the moment, I think Marcus Rashford is committed to Manchester United, and that’s impacting the volume of suitors who are knocking on the door. "So although it’s true for the right offer, there’s a variety of players in the squad - potentially Rashford included - that Manchester United may consider a sale for. "The reality is that players have to want to leave football clubs as well. Rashford only just signed a new deal off the back of last season’s sensational form, so those at Manchester United both past and present will be looking to get the best out of Rashford, rather than just put him on the market."

Another Wing Signing Could Improve Marcus Rashford

Rashford is the first-choice in his position but that could be detrimental

Rashford hasn't had much competition on the left flank, which may have helped his case. Alejandro Garnacho has Antony to contend with on the right-hand side, whilst Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and others can be suited to the attacking midfield role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford's best season was in 2022/23, with 30 goals in 56 games for United.

But with Rashford having little competition, INEOS could seek a direct rival for that slot in a bid to fire him up and improve his game.

A Manchester United fan since birth, the forward will want to improve fortunes at the Theatre of Dreams and that could happen with some well-needed investment in the coming weeks.

