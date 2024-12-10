Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be sold in the summer transfer window, while they will also be open to top offers in January, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Rashford hasn't hit the heights expected of him in recent years, and Ruben Amorim hasn't given him a guaranteed place in his starting XI. The England international struck twice against Everton in Amorim's first home Premier League game, but he's failed to start since then.

A report from Sky Sports journalist Plettenberg, United are now open to offloading Rashford and would be willing to accept a 'top offer' in the winter window. A sale could give them more wiggle room in the transfer market and his sale has been discussed due to his hefty wages.

"Manchester United would sell Marcus #Rashford at the latest by the summer and would already be open to top offers in the winter. The club acknowledge his development under Ruben #Amorim but consider him definitely not unsellable. One reason why a sale is being discussed: if he were to leave the club due to his very high salary, it would free up critical points in the complicated Financial Fair Play system, which, in turn, would give the Red Devils more room to maneuver in the transfer market."

Rashford earns around £300k-a-week at Old Trafford, and considering his performances in recent years, there's an argument to suggest that United aren't getting value for money at the moment. If United do have concerns about their financial situation, then offloading some of their high-earners is likely to be a priority.

Being in his prime at the age of 27, Rashford could be one of United's sought-after assets, with clubs showing an interest previously. Reports have claimed that Paris Saint-Germain may be interested in signing the English attacker and have considered making an offer to secure his signature.

It will be a huge shame if United are forced to sell an academy graduate who was tipped to be the next big thing. Rashford has been an excellent servant over the years, but consistency has been a major issue for him, especially in the last few seasons.