Summary Rashford scored for Villa against Man City, but had mixed reactions from United fans.

His performance showed promise, with a goal, but he also had wasteful moments.

Fans are split on his potential return to Old Trafford, with some impressed and others unconvinced.

Marcus Rashford, boyhood Manchester United supporter, lived, breathed, and worshipped the club from his childhood home just a stone's throw from Old Trafford. Naturally, of course, when he then broke free from the loose shackles of the Carrington academy in 2016 to become the club's youngest-ever goalscorer in European competition by scoring a brace against Midtylland, the whole world sat up and took notice.

Barely three days later, his Premier League debut produced another two goals and one assist against Arsenal. He looked every bit the heir apparent to Wayne Rooney’s throne - the missing magic the post-Ferguson years had so desperately craved. By the 2019/20 campaign, he was firing on all cylinders, racking up a personal-best 34 goal involvements in 44 appearances.

Clearly, a lot has changed since those halcyon days. After being forced into exile by new Red Devils' boss Ruben Amorim following several suggested attitude issues, the 27-year-old is currently trying to prove he still has a lot left to give on loan at Aston Villa. But has his latest performance against Manchester City given his old supporters a reason to believe he has a role to play at the club he claims to love? They've now had their say.

How Marcus Rashford Performed In Man City 2-1 Aston Villa

He scored Villa's penalty to help them get back on level terms