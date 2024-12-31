Manchester United supporters, before their side’s 2-0 Premier League loss to Newcastle United on Monday evening, made their feelings towards the out-of-favour Marcus Rashford known by booing him as he stepped off the team coach.

Eddie Howe’s men ran rampant at Old Trafford and a duo of first-half goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton, both scored via a cross and resultant header, saw Ruben Amorim – one of the best young managers in world football – reach the nadir of his spell in the Old Trafford hotseat.

The Portuguese, 39, now finds his side sitting 14th in the top flight table, a mere seven points off the relegation zone, and has the small matter of Liverpool away in the Premier League and an FA third round tie with Arsenal on the horizon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd’s tally of 22 points after 19 games of the season is their lowest at the halfway point of a 38-game Premier League campaign.

But where does Rashford, a Carrington graduate who is regarded as one of the biggest ‘confidence players’ in football right now, fit into Amorim’s thinking with two pivotal outings looming?

Rashford, alongside fellow winger Alejandro Garnacho, was first dropped by Amorim’s matchday squad against Manchester City. It seemed a stroke of genius given they triumphed in the derby – but he’s still yet to return to action under the new regime.

Related Journalist Reveals What Previous Man United Bosses Have Told Him About Marcus Rashford Andy Mitten explained that several former managers all told him the same thing about Rashford, dating back years ago

Amorim claimed that his omission was merely based on selection, with everything from game performance to how players engage with their teammates at their training facilities, rather than about any sort of disciplinary matter.

“Selection. We try to evaluate everything: training, performance, game performance, engagement with the team-mates, pushing the team-mates up. Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players, so that is my selection. Simple.”

Following his absence for the all-Manchester affair, Rashford was not on the bench for their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth nor the 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers – but was named on the bench for their recent clash against Newcastle.

Close

Unable to get any minutes under his belt on home turf, the winger – reportedly linked with Serie A side Juventus – arrived at Old Trafford to a chorus of boos as he and others stepped off the team coach. The winger waved back to the few that were cheering him.

This is not the first time this season that match-going fans have decided to jeer the 27-year-old as the player-fan relationship grew in tension during the Red Devils’ win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League earlier this month.