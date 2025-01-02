Manchester United chiefs have now decided that it's the right time to offload Marcus Rashford as he's no longer part of Ruben Amorim's plans, according to The Times.

It's been a tricky few years for Rashford at Old Trafford with the England international struggling to hit the heights expected of him. The United academy graduate has always been regularly involved despite his poor form, but Amorim has stamped his authority since arriving, dropping Rashford from the squad.

Rashford hasn't played for the Red Devils since 12th December, with Amorim completely removing him from the matchday squad on four occasions. Rashford returned to face Newcastle United and was named on the bench, but Amorim failed to bring him on as United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat.

Man Utd Hierarchy Agree on Rashford Sale

Amorim wants to sell him

According to a report from The Times, Amorim has now decided that it would be a good time to cash in on Rashford, and the United hierarchy are backing the Portuguese manager. The Red Devils are braced for interest from Premier League clubs, but there is an acknowledgement within that club that not many sides would be willing to pay his wages.

The English forward is earning around £325k-a-week, so it's going to be tricky to find a club willing to take him on, especially considering his form. Rashford's priority is a move to Spain, but a deal to join the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid would be difficult.

Rashford recently broke silence on rumours about his future, taking to Instagram to say that some of the 'false stories' are now 'getting ridiculous'. The England international, described as 'unstoppable' by former United boss Erik ten Hag, is clearly growing increasingly frustrated at the media attention surrounding his current situation at United, but it's something which is going to be difficult to avoid considering his stature in the game and the size of United.

We rarely see too many big transfers happen in the January window, but it feels like we're drawing closer to the end of Rashford's time at United, and a sale over the next few weeks certainly wouldn't be a surprise anymore.