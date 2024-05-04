Highlights Marcus Rashford, alongside other United players, are facing harsh criticism for underperforming this season.

Presenter Mark Goldbridge suggests Rashford has "lost all ability to play football."

Despite pressure as one of the highest-paid players, Rashford has pushed back against his critics at Old Trafford.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is enduring a difficult season at Old Trafford and he's come under plenty of scrutiny, with Mark Goldbridge now suggesting that he's lost his ability as a footballer, alongside some of his teammates.

Some of the criticism on Rashford this campaign might be considered harsh, with a host of their squad currently underperforming. There aren't many United players who will be fully satisfied with their performances this term, with the Red Devils failing to progress under Erik ten Hag this campaign.

Rashford has previously hit back at his critics during his time at Old Trafford, and it's certainly something he's had to get used to. With the England international one of their highest-paid players, he's under plenty of pressure to deliver.

Rashford Has 'Lost All Ability' for United

Mark Goldbridge slams the forward

Speaking on The United Stand fan channel, presenter Goldbridge has singled out Rashford, suggesting that he's lost the ability to play football...

"What about the fact that Marcus Rashford, and a few other players, have completely lost ability to play football? That's not an injury, that's just a footballing personality transplant. That's another excuse."

It's not the first time Goldbridge has had his say on the academy graduate, recently claiming that he would happily take £70m for Rashford if an offer arrived on the table in the summer transfer window. This comes shortly after a report from ESPN suggested that although the Red Devils weren't actively looking to offload Rashford, they would consider a bid in this region.

Rashford hasn't been afraid to speak out on the criticism, thanking his fans for the support despite regular 'abuse'. The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Manchester club since bursting onto the scene as a youngster, and the pressure of playing for your boyhood club must be immense. He's managed to deal with it well, scoring more goals than most who pull on a United shirt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has scored 131 goals for Manchester United, which puts him 11th in their all-time top goalscorers list.

Arsenal Interest in Signing Rashford This Summer

Rashford wants to stay at Man Utd

A report from TEAMtalk has suggested that Arsenal are interested in making a move to secure the signature of Rashford in the summer transfer window. It's understood that despite possible interest in the England international, Rashford wants to do everything he can to make it work at Old Trafford.

Multiple clubs are also said to be keen on the United academy graduate, including from the Premier League and around Europe. With his contract running until 2028, the Red Devils are certainly in a strong negotiating position if a club arrives with an offer on the table.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt