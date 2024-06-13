Highlights Rashford's relationship with Ten Hag is strained, impacting his form and potential involvement with England.

The forward's decision to switch PR firms, following Sancho and Ronaldo's lead, adds to the tension.

Manchester United may consider selling Rashford to boost profits and fund transfers, despite preference to keep him.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is going through a difficult spell at Old Trafford, and a report from MailOnline goes into detail about his relationship with Erik ten Hag, which is said to be 'strained'.

The England international has undoubtedly been a key player for United for the majority of his career after coming through the academy at Old Trafford. Last season was an anomaly, with the 26-year-old struggling to create or score goals in the Premier League.

His disappointing form led to Gareth Southgate opting not to select him for England ahead of Euro 2024, which must have been a devastating blow for a player who so regularly contributes to his country. There could be a host of different reasons for his performances declining, but it appears that his relationship with manager ten Hag could be a factor.

Rashford's Relationship With Ten Hag is Strained

The Man Utd star has now changed PR firm

A report from MailOnline has looked into the relationship between ten Hag and Rashford at United, which has now been described as 'strained'. Ten Hag previously disciplined the academy graduate over a birthday celebration following United's defeat to rivals Manchester City, followed by a '12-hour tequila bender' a few months later.

Marcus Rashford - 2022/2023 Stats Compared to 2023/2024 (Premier League) 2023/24 2022/23 Matches 33 35 Goals 7 17 Assists 2 5 xG 7.4 15.4 Successful take-ons 48 54 Key passes 23 30 Statistics correct as of 13/06/2024

The report adds that Rashford, who is earning £315k-a-week, felt that the Dutch tactician was to blame by asking him to play deeper to help United's problems at full-back with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia enduring spells on the treatment table. The article comes just a few days after The Athletic's David Ornstein confirmed that ten Hag would be staying at the club after an internal review by the decision-makers at Old Trafford.

Rashford's decision to switch to a PR firm which represents Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, two other players who fell out with the United manager, understandably hasn't gone down well either. It will be interesting to see how Rashford feels about United's decision to keep ten Hag in charge, but it's something he will be forced to deal with unless he decides to leave the club this summer. The English forward could now be up for sale, just like Sancho after his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has scored 17 goals and made 60 appearances for his country, but he won't be involved at Euro 2024.

Man Utd to Consider Rashford Sale

They would need a substantial offer

According to David Ornstein, Manchester United will consider a sale of Rashford during the summer transfer window if a substantial offer arrives on the table. Due to coming through the academy, Rashford would represent pure profit on the books, meaning it would be a major boost for the Red Devils in terms of their profit and sustainability.

It's understood that their preference would be to keep him at the club, but it will be difficult to turn down a significant offer considering it could help fund their transfer window.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref