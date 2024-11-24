Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is playing like 'everything's a bit of a chore to him', according to former midfielder Roy Keane.

United are preparing to face Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Sunday in what is going to be Ruben Amorim's first game in charge. The new coach will be bringing fresh ideas, which could be an issue for certain players as they fight to get into his best starting XI.

Rashford has shown signs of inconsistency over the last few years, but he's now one of the senior players at United who will be expected to be a key player under Amorim. The Portuguese manager is a demanding coach, and Rashford may need to start showing more off the ball.

Speaking ahead of United's clash with Ipswich Town, former midfielder Keane has questioned Rashford's happiness when he plays, suggesting that everything looks like a 'chore' to him...

"He never looks like he's enjoying it that much. That's the biggest worry for me. Listen, we can all be moody and when you're playing the game obviously you're under pressure. The attacking players, score goals, and getting assists. Even when he scores, everything's a bit of a chore to him."

A new manager and voice inside the dressing room could give Rashford his confidence back as he aims to impress Amorim. The former Sporting CP boss likes his players to have a lot of intensity and work hard, so he's going to have to show that from the off if he wants to keep his place in the starting XI.

It's going to be interesting to see what line-up Amorim will go with as they prepare to face a struggling Ipswich side. The Portuguese manager will be desperate for a statement win, but he's had very little time to work with his new players, especially with many of his players on international duty over the last couple of weeks. Rashford will be expected to start and it could be a real opportunity for him to impress his new manager and show why he should be a key player.