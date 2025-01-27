Marcus Rashford commended his Manchester United teammates for their victory over Fulham, even as Ruben Amorim suggested that he would prefer to put his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach on the bench over the forward. This came as the Red Devils edged past the Cottagers 1-0 via a deflected Lisandro Martinez goal.

Amorim was questioned about Rashford's future with the January transfer window nearing its close following victory on Sunday. "We missed a little bit of pace to go and change the game and move some pieces," Amorim said (see the full video below).

"But I prefer it like that. I would put [goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before I put the player who does not give the maximum every day so I will not change in that department. It's always the same reason. The reason is the training."

He added: "The way I see what a footballer should do in training, in life, every day. If things don't change, I will not change. Same situation for every player, if you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player."

The Englishman chose to ignore his manager's criticism

While tensions between Amorim and Rashford have lingered throughout the manager's tenure at Old Trafford, the forward has refrained from escalating the situation. This was evident on Sunday evening when Rashford shared a post on his Instagram story with the caption: "Congratulations on the win lads."

The Englishman opted to brush off his manager's recent remarks, despite being sidelined for United's last 11 games across all competitions, beginning with his omission from the Manchester derby last month. Since then, Rashford has expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford, but with only seven days left in the transfer window, any potential move must happen quickly.

Rashford has been strongly linked with a loan move to Barcelona, but it remains uncertain whether a deal can be finalised before the deadline. When asked about Rashford's possible reintegration into the squad before the Fulham match, Amorim responded, as per The Mirror: "I don't know. I really don't know. Guys, it's eight days. We will see in the end of the window what happened. And then we will talk about that in the moment."

United's victory over Fulham moves them to 12th in the Premier League. They face a busy schedule next week, with a Europa League clash against Steaua Bucharest on Thursday, followed by a home game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.