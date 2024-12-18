Marcus Rashford has named Anfield as the 'best' away atmosphere he has ever experienced throughout his career. The Manchester United forward has been among the Red Devils' senior side since 2016 and has played in some incredible stadiums over the years. He has also performed in front of the Old Trafford faithful on a regular basis, and he's stepped onto the turf at iconic venues such as the Emirates, Stamford Bridge, and Camp Nou.

There's one ground in particular that stands out to Rashford for its incredible atmosphere over the years, though, and he revealed as much during an appearance on United's official TikTok channel. While they're considered major rivals on and off the pitch, the Red Devil couldn't help but select Liverpool's Anfield.

Related 10 Most Intimidating Stadiums in British Football History [Ranked] From the iconic Upton Park to the world famous Anfield, here are the most intimidating stadiums in British football history.

Rashford Picked Anfield

He called it the best atmosphere he's played in

Anfield is one of the most electric atmospheres in the world, and it's earned a reputation as such. When asked about the stadiums he'd played in, Rashford named Liverpool's home as the best atmosphere he'd ever experienced. Speaking on TikTok, via the Dave Ockop website, he selected the stadium and said:

"Best away as a fan atmosphere-wise."

The forward isn't the first footballer to praise Anfield for the electricity that permeates throughout the arena. The ground is considered one of the best in the world in that sense. European nights in front of the Kop, with You'll Never Walk Alone being belted out in unison by the thousands of spectators in the stands.

It's a sight to behold and one that creates a true big match feel that can often be missing from more modern football grounds. Rashford has had the opportunity to play at Anfield numerous times throughout his career so far. If recent reports are to be believed, though, he might have done so as a United player for the very last time.

Rashford's Future

He looks set to leave United after nearly two decades

Having first signed with United's academy in 2005, Rashford's days at Old Trafford seem numbered after he recently revealed to Henry Winter that he was ready to start a new chapter and close the book on his time with the Red Devils. The news comes after the Englishman was dropped from the team's matchday squad altogether for their Premier League encounter with Manchester City.

There are a number of different options for Rashford to consider if he is to leave United, and he won't be short of potential teams to join. When he's in form, he's one of the best forwards in the sport today. Unfortunately, he's found consistency hard to come by in recent years and is a shell of the player that torched defences during the 2022/23 campaign.

Under Ruben Amorim, United are embarking on a new era, and it looks like the 27-year-old won't be a part of it. Wherever he ends up going, hopefully, he'll get to step out onto the pitch at Anfield again in the future and soak up that atmosphere he's such a fan of.