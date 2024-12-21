Marcus Rashford named England teammate and current Manchester City captain Kyle Walker as his toughest ever opponent. When on the field and performing with confidence, the Manchester United star is easily considered one of the Red Devils' better players.

Since coming up through the ranks of the academy at Carrington, Rashford has since gone on to make 426 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 138 goals and tallying another 63 assists, winning six trophies, including a Europa League title. The 27-year-old has also represented the Three Lions at two World Cups and two European Championships, having earned 60 caps and scoring 17 goals.

However, having publicly stated that he's ready for a new challenge, Rashford's United career appears set to come to an end in 2025, with La Liga and Saudi Arabia potential destinations according to a GMS exclusive from Fabrizio Romano.

Playing in an era that has been dominated by Pep Guardiola's Man City side, who have won four successive league titles, it comes as little surprise that Rashford's toughest ever opponent has been an integral part of that particular winning squad.

Rashford Named Walker as the Toughest

The Sky Blues defender has 'unbelievable' physical capabilities

Answering some quick-fire questions from Man United legend Garry Neville on The Overlap last year, Rashford didn't hesitate in naming Walker as his toughest ever opponent, calling the Sky Blues captain 'unbelievable' in his ability to recover with pace.

His physical capabilities are just unbelievable. It's always going to be a tough day [against him]. You have to try and catch him off guard or get him in the wrong positions, but even then, he can recover. It's always a difficult game against him. I just try and drift into places where he can't drift, or where he has to pass me on, and when he does pass me on, I just pull back a little bit, away from the defensive midfielder or wherever it is.

As opposition, the two have met in many a Manchester derby, while they also met earlier on in Rashford's career when Walker played for Tottenham Hotspur. In total, the two have faced each other 18 times, and more often than not, the England right-back has come out on the winning side, winning 12 and drawing one of their meetings.

However, with Rashford's days at United seemingly numbered, perhaps it is fitting that he got the last laugh, last meeting Walker in the 2023/24 FA Cup Final, in which Man United won the contest 2-1, and celebrated the trophy in front of an 80,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium.

But while they have been opponents at club level, the two have played on the same team too, making 38 appearances together for England, in which they have won 23 games, drawn eight, and lost six.

With an abundance of pace at his disposal, Walker has etched his name into football folklore as being one of the greatest right-backs in history, having won 17 major honours since his switch to Manchester, captaining his side to a title last season.

Kyle Walker - Career Statistics Statistic Club Country Appearances 627 93 Goals 12 1 Assists 52 10

All statistics via Transfermarkt and FBRef - correct as of 21/12/2024.