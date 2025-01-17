Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford once named a surprise former Red Devils shot stopper among his four favourites to watch growing up. There has been plenty of unrest surrounding the 27-year-old ever since he revealed his desire for a new challenge away from his boyhood club after being dropped for the Manchester derby by Ruben Amorim.

While it seems as though his time at Old Trafford is coming to a sad end, Rashford has reiterated, even during the recent speculation, that he remains a fan of the club he supported growing up. He was fortunate to see some of the modern-day greats grace the Theatre of Dreams, but one United flop was able to hold a special place in his heart as a youngster.

Two other United legends also made the cut

Answering quickfire questions on the Overlap YouTube channel with Gary Neville in 2023, Rashford confirmed a rumour that he idolised former United States shot stopper Tim Howard. The forward explained that in his youth, he wanted to be a goalkeeper and that he would go and watch the American at the club's training ground.

"I used to love Tim Howard. I used to go to the Cliff (United's old training ground) and watch him train. "I wanted to go in net in the beginning. I used to always play football with my brothers and they used to always put me in net. After a while I just started to enjoy it. When it was time for me to go to a Sunday league team, I wanted to go in net."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tim Howard kept 31 clean sheets in 77 games for Manchester United.

Howard made the move to United in 2003 from MLS outfit MetroStars (now known as New York Red Bulls) as Alex Ferguson continued his search to find the right man to replace Peter Schmeichel four years after the Great Dane's departure. Unfortunately, Howard's form was inconsistent, and by 2006 he had made a loan move to Everton before securing a permanent switch in 2007.

For the Toffees, Howard showed his best form and ended up establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation after making more than 400 appearances for the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney were also named by Rashford as players that he loved growing up, getting the opportunity to see them in their prime at the stadium. He also shared a similarity with Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he admitted to being a fan of Ronaldo Nazario, who he claimed to watch highlights of on YouTube as he tried to make it to the top.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 17/01/2025.