Marcus Rashford had his best season as a professional footballer during 2022/23.

In previous seasons, there were times when the Manchester United forward looked as though he would fail to fulfil his incredible potential. Did he need a move away from Old Trafford to kickstart his career?

It seems the answer is a very firm 'no'.

Last campaign, Rashford hit back at any critics and scored 30 goals in all competitions as United won their first trophy in six years, lifting the Carabao Cup. They also finished in the top four and will be playing Champions League football once again next season.

Rashford will be hoping to improve even more in the 2023/24 season as United seek to challenge rivals Manchester City for the title and compete for more silverware.

And during the early preparations for the new season, Gary Neville caught up with the striker for the latest episode of The Overlap.

And with Rashford scoring 30 goals last season, Neville decided to ask the United man 30 quickfire questions.

They ranged from who controls the music in the Old Trafford dressing room to his preferred position on the pitch.

Let's take a look at some of the most interesting questions - and answers:

Toughest opponent?

Rashford: "'I would probably say Kyle Walker. His physical capabilities are just unbelievable so it's always a tough day.

"You have to try and catch him off-guard or in the wrong position, but even then he can recover. I just try and drift into places where he can't drift and he has to pass me on."

Left wing or centre forward?

Rashford: "Left wing. Although I feel like centre forward you've got less distance to cover to score simple goals, I do prefer left.

"Left is easier to stay in the game, and from when I was young I've always wanted to be involved in the game. That's why I struggle playing centre forward sometimes because of my patience. You might not touch the ball for 20 minutes, and then your first touch might be an opportunity to score. You have to be mentally switched on.

"I never enjoyed that aspect of it, but as I've got older I've started to enjoy it a little bit more to play up there."

Who do you dislike more: Liverpool or Man City?

Rashford: "Liverpool. I don't like none of them but I dislike Liverpool more."

Who is the best character you've shared a dressing room with?

Rashford: "Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He's just himself no matter where he goes."

Best player in the Premier League right now?

Rashford: "Last season it was definitely Haaland but I think over the last four or five years, De Bruyne 100%."

One player in United's history that would play in this current side?

Rashford: "I would say Wazza but I've already played with him but I'd say Scholesy."

Rashford: "Brazilian Ronaldo. One of my favourites. Growing up, I used to watch him on YouTube."

Check out the full interview below:

VIDEO: Gary Neville's 30 quickfire questions with Marcus Rashford

What next for Marcus Rashford and Man Utd?

After the best season of his career so far, Rashford will be looking to hit that 30-goal mark once again for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

The club are likely to be adding a new striker to their ranks this summer with the Dutch manager admitting they're making progress in that department.

"We make progress but we know how it works," Ten Hag said.

"What I can say is we do everything in our power to get it done, for me, the earlier the better because we have to integrate him in the team, with the way of play."

While Rashford scored 30 in all competitions, United only scored 58 goals in the Premier League last season - which was the lowest in the top six.

The club have been heavily linked with Atalanta's Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old is valued at £60 million but the club appear reluctant to stump up that amount for someone so young.

Meanwhile, it's seemingly unlikely they will make a move for Tottenham's Harry Kane whose future continues to be uncertain.

At least we now know what Rashford thinks of playing centre forward if he's asked to by Ten Hag next season...