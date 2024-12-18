After nearly two decades with Manchester United, Marcus Rashford's time at Old Trafford looks to be finally coming to an end. The Englishman came through the ranks at the club and became a firm fan favourite in the process. He burst onto the scene in 2016 with ferocity and quickly took the Premier League by storm.

He's had some real highs, but also some incredible lows since. The last couple of years have been particularly tough for Rashford. He's struggled to maintain any semblance of form and his time in the Red Devils' first-team has suffered as a result. Recently, he was left out of the matchday squad all together as Ruben Amorim's side beat Manchester City in the league.

Marcus Rashford's Manchester United Career Appearances 426 Goals 138 Assists 63 Trophies 7

In a recent update provided by Henry Winter, Rashford revealed he was ready for a new challenge away from Old Trafford and his tenure with the team could be coming to a close in the near future. With the January transfer window just around the corner, here's a look at the teams he's most likely to join next, ranked from most likely to least.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Over 1/5 of Marcus Rashford's Manchester United goals came in the 2022/23 campaign

Marcus Rashford's Potential Next Move

Paris Saint-Germain

One team that's had interest in Rashford for quite some time is Paris Saint-Germain in France. The Ligue 1 champions have always been admirers of the forward, going back to his exploits against them in the Champions League. Luis Enrique's team have lost Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe over the last couple of seasons.

There's an opening for their next big superstar and if he plays like he did during the 2022/23 campaign, Rashford could fit that bill. According to the Mirror, PSG's interest in the Englishman has cooled a little, but for the right price, they could still make a move for him as he looks to move on from the Red Devils.

Any Saudi Pro League team

Rather than simply naming one club, the next option for Rashford is a move to the Saudi Pro League in general. Saudi Arabian teams have proven recently that they're willing to spend big in order to land some of football's most recognisable faces. The likes of Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just some of the stars to jump from the Premier League and move to the country.

Rashford could be the next star to make that switch. He'd be offered eye-watering wages to do so and the opportunity to become an ambassador for the growing division might be something he's interested in.

Arsenal

After a couple of incredible seasons under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal look to have taken a step back this time around and aren't quite operating on the same level. One major area of weakness, in the eyes of many, is the left-wing position. Gabriel Martinelli has been struggling recently and the Gunners could look to upgrade the role in the near future if they want to get back into Premier League title contention.

Enter Rashford, who they could turn to when looking for the perfect successor for the Brazilian. A change of scenery, while staying in England's top fight could be the perfect scenario for the forward and being able to compete at the top of the table and share the offensive output among a number of other world-class players could be just what he needs.

Chelsea

If football fans have learned anything since Todd Boehly took charge at Chelsea, it's that he's willing to spend just about anything to land the best players he can. He's spent billions since becoming the Blues' owner and the likes of Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo have all come through the doors as a result.

Chelsea have looked incredible to start the 2024/25 campaign. They look poised to compete against Liverpool in a race for the Premier League title. The Reds are currently in the lead, though, and to help close the gap, Enzo Maresca's side may want to add additional firepower in the winter transfer window. If so, Rashford could be the man for the job. They've already helped one struggling United forward rediscover his form in Sancho. They could do it again and with the suspension of fellow winger Mykhailo Mudryk now on the cards, it's the perfect opportunity.

Bayern Munich

Whenever one of the biggest names in football becomes available, Bayern Munich are almost always going to take an interest. The Bundesliga side have had their eye on Rashford in the past and now that he's set to leave Old Trafford, they could revisit a potential move for him.

Vincent Kompany's side have already pursued unhappy Premier League players in the past. Harry Kane, Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane are just a handful of the names that they lured away from England and to the Allianz Arena in the past. Having missed out on the Bundesliga title last season to Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern might not want to take any chances this time around and adding Rashford would help get their title charge over the line.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 18/12/2024