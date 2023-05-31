Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford proved he still has huge admiration for his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo when he picked his dream five-a-side team.

The Al-Hilal star was the first name on Rashford’s mind when quizzed.

But, unfortunately, he was unavailable for selection.

Rashford was lucky enough to witness the brilliance of the Portugal international day in day out upon the latter's high-profile return to Manchester.

Though they shared some moments to cherish on the pitch together, it seemed that Ronaldo’s troublesome exit has helped Rashford.

Since the five-time Ballon d’Or left Old Trafford for the second time, Rashford has been in the form of his life.

He’s scored 30 goals across all competitions and now has an all-Manchester FA Cup final to better his tally.

Would that have been the case if Ronaldo had remained a United player? Most likely not.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Cristiano Ronaldo embraces Marcus Rashford of Manchester United as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

However, Rashford has shown that, despite everything that went on, there is no bad between the two.

If anything, it’s quite the opposite and Rashford has shown he’s still a fanboy of the prolific football icon.

We can assure you, you’re not alone Marcus!

Video: Marcus Rashford picking his dream five-a-side team

While effortlessly juggling a football, United’s goal-getter was asked what his dream five-a-side team would be.

As he looked primed to give his immediate answer, he was stopped in his tracks when he was told he couldn’t include United or England players.

“So I can’t pick Ronaldo?” was his first response as he then looked bemused.

He then proceeded to pick his five-a-side, though you could see he wasn’t too happy he wasn’t able to pick the Portuguese cult hero.

Instead, the 25-year-old opted for the Brazilian Ronaldo.

Joining R9, Rashford picked Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Cafu and Dida, which topped off quite a magnificent roster of players.

However, you can’t help but think that Rashford wanted his former teammate to star in the side.

What’s next for Manchester United and Marcus Rashford?

Despite concluding their domestic campaign, United still have one game of this season outstanding.

Whether they are able to conquer Manchester City in the FA Cup final is yet to be seen, but Erik ten Hag can call his inaugural season in England a success.

If United are to pick up another piece of silverware from this campaign, they will rely on the brilliance of Rashford to notch a few on the afternoon.

Though he seems to enjoy playing off the left, cutting in, and causing full-backs a headache, he’s likely to be used centrally against their cross-town rivals.

Recently, at United’s awards night, their top scorer in Rashford swept up - but this comes as little surprise, however.

He was crowned both Players’ Player of the Year and Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, but his manager has set new heights for him next season.

Ten Hag said: “We are happy with that [his 30 goals], but we must push him more. I think he’s capable of scoring 40 goals a season. So, for him that’s the next step.”

That’s high praise from such a tactician, but the sky’s the limit given how he’s stepped up and performed over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.