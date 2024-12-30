Marcus Rashford's Manchester United exodus may not be over just yet despite reports stating that he is set for a January exit from Old Trafford - with the homegrown forward potentially being hauled back into the squad for their game at home to Newcastle United on Monday night.

Rashford was sensationally dropped from the Red Devils' squad for the visit to local rivals Manchester City earlier in the month, and he has yet to play for the club since, with his teammates suffering three consecutive losses to Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the meantime. United are 14th in the Premier League table, with just six wins from 18 games in the top-flight and eight losses to boot, including four defeats from their last five games.

But that may change, according to @UtdMenace on X (formerly Twitter) - with the account stating that Rashford will be recalled thanks to a lack of players available for Ruben Amorim at home to the Magpies. The post read, accompanied by two eye emojis:

"Hearing Rashford will be recalled to the squad tonight, mainly because of players missing".

The 27-year-old started each of United's four games to begin the campaign, nabbing his first of the season in the league away at Southampton back in mid-September, but a run of games only saw him score three more times - with the first goal of the Ruben Amorim era away at Ipswich being followed up by a brace at home to Everton a week later.

However, the United boss has since dropped the wide forward, with those two games being his only two Premier League starts under the Portuguese tactician. Rashford has now missed three top-flight clashes in a row, alongside the defeat to Tottenham in the League Cup, and the writing appears to be on the wall for the star, having declared that he was ready for a 'new challenge' after their win over City two weeks ago.

But with a potential return against the Magpies, Rashford is entering the last-chance saloon - and could show Amorim just what he is missing with a solid performance to turn United's fortunes around against Eddie Howe's men, who will go fifth in the Premier League table themselves with a win at the Theatre of Dreams.