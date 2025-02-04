Marcus Rashford reportedly turned down Manchester United's insistence on a contract pay cut ahead of his loan move to Aston Villa in the final days of the winter transfer window, as per The Athletic.

The 27-year-old is set to feature under Unai Emery until the end of the season, and Villa are expected to pay 75% of his £325,000-per-week wage, which could rise to 90% depending on performances. The midlands-based club are evidently confident in Rashford's chances of turning his season around, having been willing to take up this hefty financial responsibility.

Rashford Rejected Pay-Cut Before Joining Aston Villa

The 27-year-old wanted his contract to be 'honoured'

New boss, Ruben Amorim, had effectively placed Rashford in indefinite exile in December, after being left unimpressed with his conduct behind the scenes. Soon after, the England international revealed his desire to depart from Old Trafford, and according to the report from The Athletic, the Red Devils had suggested he "sacrifice" some of his lofty wage demands to accommodate an eventual exit.

However, Rashford ultimately put his foot down, claiming he "wanted his contract honoured". Such a salary deterred many potential suitors for the player, including Barcelona, but Aston Villa saw a late loan offer with an option to buy a clause for £40 million accepted towards the end of the window.

Marcus Rashford's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 15 Minutes Played 978 Goals 4 Assists 1 Shots per 90 1.47 Key Passes per 90 1.38 Successful Take-Ons per 90 0.83

Rashford has yet to play a single minute of professional football since mid-December, and has currently tallied seven goals and three assists for himself this term across all competitions. He joins Villa alongside Marco Asensio, Donyell Malen, Axel Disasi and Andres Garcia as new signings for Emery after what has been a very active transfer window for the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, the Manchester United top brass will be pleased to have got rid of a hefty salary off their books for the remainder of this season. Fans were nonetheless concerned with the fact that the club allowed both Rashford and Antony out of the door without signing a replacement, but per GOAL, it is believed the Red Devils were not satisfied by the options available in the market.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 04/02/2025.