Highlights Marcus Rashford has responded after Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp criticised his celebration against Tottenham, clarifying what it meant.

Rashford's gesture during his celebration was in response to abuse he had received after commenting on a post from Manchester United outcast, Jadon Sancho.

Rashford's performances have been scrutinised in 2023/24, with lower goal contributions this season compared to 22/23. All of United's forwards have been underperforming in the league so far, with just 10 goals between them.

Marcus Rashford has responded to comments made by Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp about his celebration during Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. The forward took issue with criticism from both pundits, responding to a fan's reaction to their analysis.

Rashford's performances have been put under a microscope this season, with him failing to live up to the high expectations he set himself after a fantastic 2022/23 campaign. Having scored 17 times in the league last term, he had only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions before Sunday's match.

However, the 26-year-old put in a decent shift against Spurs. He put United 2-1 up on the day by capping off a smooth move in the first half. And as he wheeled away to celebrate, the United man made a talking gesture, which Keane and Redknapp assumed was in reference to the talk about his performances this season.

Rashford clarifies his celebration vs Tottenham

Both Keane and Redknapp, who were analysing the game at Old Trafford, spoke about Rashford's celebration after the final whistle. Keane questioned why he was so upset with his critics, while Redknapp went even further with his criticism.

"He's got no right to be upset, he's not done the business. "With his talent and what he can do to people, he can twist them up. That's what he should be doing. Don't complain"

However, United fans took issue with their analysis, with one pointing out that Rashford's celebration was more to do with the abuse he had received after commenting on a post from club outcast Jadon Sancho, who has re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan.

And Rashford himself then clarified that was what his celebration was about in a reply to that tweet, with him also somewhat irked by the comments by the pundits. He simply said: "Thank you for clarifying this matter."

Rashford's performances this season

Forward only has six goal contributions in the league

It is not the first time that Keane has been critical of Rashford's output this season. Speaking after United's FA Cup victory against Wigan Athletic, the former United captain said that he wanted to see greater work rate from the attacker.

"I just wanted a bit more [today]. I have high expectations of Rashford - I always want a bit more. He's played a game here, getting shots away. He's got I think one or two bad habits, where he's stopping the ball and trying the flicks at the wrong time. I don't think he runs in behind enough. "I think we were getting frustrated watching him, I think United fans were frustrated watching him."

It is fair to say that Rashford has not been performing at the same level he was last season. His output is way down despite his goal on Sunday, which was his first goal at Old Trafford since May 2023. United's attackers as a whole have largely been misfiring this season, though, with Rashford not the only culprit.

Manchester United attackers' Premier League stats (correct as of 15/01/24) Player Matches Goals Assists Marcus Rashford 20 4 2 Alejandro Garnacho 19 3 2 Rasmus Hojlund 16 2 1 Antony 17 0 0 Anthony Martial 13 1 0 Stats taken from FBref

With both Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund getting on the scoresheet against Spurs, manager Erik ten Hag took the time to praise both players after the game, saying that he hoped they kept their form going. Rashford in particular will need to if he wants to keep the likes of Keane and other critics off his back.