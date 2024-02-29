Highlights Marcus Rashford has publicly spoken out on criticism of his lifestyle and his commitment to Manchester United in an interview with The Players' Tribune .

Rashford has criticised how the media have portrayed him, stating that they're almost writing about him as if he were a 'character'.

The United player underlined his commitment to the club, and stated that he is optimistic about the future.

Marcus Rashford has powerfully hit back at critics questioning his commitment to Manchester United in an interview with The Players' Tribune. The England international had his most productive season in the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists.

Less than a year on, the picture looks very different. The winger has just five goals and six assists this term and has also found himself in some controversy away from the field. Recently, Rashford life away from the pitch was thrust into the spotlight after he was seen partying in Belfast, before missing training.

United dealt with the matter, with Rashford fined for his actions. But with many continuing to question not only his performances but his application, Rashford has now spoken out publicly for the first time and fired back at the naysayers.

Related Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag's relationship 'beyond repair' Some members of staff at Manchester United fear the relationship between Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford has reached the point of no return.

Rashford fires back at media criticism over lifestyle

This comes after the forward missed training following a night out

Speaking to The Players' Tribune, Rashford reflected on the way in which the media has reported on his lifestyle off the pitch, claiming that it does not capture who he is as a person. He stated:

"It’s like they’re writing about this character, “Marcus Rashford.” It can’t just be about me as a 26-year-old lad on a night out, or a lad getting a parking ticket. It’s got to be about how much my car costs, guessing my weekly salary, my jewelry or even my tattoos. "It’s got to be about my body language, and questioning my morals, and speculating about my family, and my football future. There’s a tone to it that you don’t get with all footballers. Let’s just leave it at that."

The 26-year-old feels that his work during the pandemic has partly had an effect on how he has been represented in the media, leading to his mistakes being pounced upon by the press.

"It seems like they’ve been waiting for me to have a human moment so they can point the finger and say, “See? See who he really is?”"

Rashford on what United means to him

The attacker graduated from the academy

GettyImages

United's number 10 revealed that his reason for speaking publicly about his current state of mind was largely down to question marks over his commitment to the Old Trafford club. Rashford rose up through the ranks to become yet another successful academy graduate. He says that it meant everything to be in the position he is in now.

"Listen, I’m not a perfect person. When I make a mistake, I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say that I need to do better. But if you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up. It’s like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man. I grew up here. I have played for this club since I was a boy.

"People will actually think I’m weird when I start talking about what United means to me," he added. "Because if you’re not me, then I’m sure it almost sounds fake. But you have to understand, when I was young, playing for United was everything."

Having made it into the United first team, the Englishman has claimed that, at heart, he remains a fan of the club. And that is what fundamentally spurs him on to try his hardest for the club.

"Deep down, when I look around before every kickoff, I’m still a fan. I can’t get that out of my blood."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has scored on his Manchester United, Premier League, Champions League and England debuts.

Rashford on the current state of Man United

The club is going through structural changes under INEOS

Reflecting on the season so far, Rashford reiterated that he believed that this current United squad has much more to offer, and he believes that in time, they will reach their target of competing at the top. Having been taken over by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, Rashford's statement underlines a sense of optimism that could be returning to Old Trafford.

"We all know that this has been a club in transition the last few seasons. When we are winning, you are the greatest fans in the world, and that’s a fact. "I promise you, the world has not seen the best of this United squad and these players. We will be back where we belong. We just have to keep working, and that starts with me."