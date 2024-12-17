Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly up for sale with Ruben Amorim deciding he must leave as part of a cultural reboot, and presenter Mark Goldbridge has now reacted to the update, suggesting that it is 'huge news'.

Rashford was dropped from the squad to face rivals Manchester City at the weekend, casting doubt over his future. It was a huge surprise for Amorim to leave him out of the squad completely, and reports have now surfaced that he could be heading through the exit door in 2025.

According to The Guardian, Rashford has now been put up for sale as Amorim looks to change the culture at Old Trafford. The report claims that the standard of the club have been allowed to decline over recent years, and Amorim appears to be stamping his authority already. Leaving out Rashford was a huge call in a Manchester derby, while Alejandro Garnacho was also omitted from the squad to face City.

Presenter Goldbridge has now reacted, claiming that it's 'huge news' coming out of Old Trafford. Goldbridge has also suggested that it's going to be a big task for United to offload Rashford due to his hefty wages and long contract, while the England international's stock is also low after a tricky few years.

Reports claims that Rashford earns around £365k-a-week at Old Trafford, and considering the performances he's put in recently, it's going to be difficult for a club to justify paying him that. United are in a positive position when it comes to selling him due to Rashford being an academy graduate. Any sale will be pure profit on the books when it comes to profit and sustainability regulations and Financial Fair Play, so they won't be forced into demanding an astronomical fee.

Finding a buyer will still be a difficulty, and Rashford may need to lower his wage demands if he's going to find a new club. The United academy might want to stick around and fight for his place considering he's playing for his boyhood club, but it doesn't look good for him with Amorim axing him from the squad.