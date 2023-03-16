This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Marcus Rashford scored a rocket in Manchester United's clash against Real Betis on Thursday evening.

United travelled to Betis for their Europa League last 16 second leg clash with a three-goal advantage.

But, despite their comfortable lead, Erik ten Hag did not take any chances with his starting lineup.

The Dutchman fielded a strong side, with Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford among the starters at Benito Villamarín Stadium.

The latter gave United the lead in incredible fashion in the second half.

The Englishman was guilty of missing a golden opportunity just after the break.

But he made amends shortly after as he scored a stunner.

Rashford picked the ball up in space roughly 25 yards out. He decided to have a pop at goal and his effort fizzed past Rui Silva and into the back of the net.

It was a super strike and you can view it below...

VIDEO: Marcus Rashford scores stunner in Man Utd vs Real Betis

The perfect response to missing a golden opportunity moments prior.

That was Rashford's sixth goal in the Europa League this season.

He has taken his overall goal tally for the campaign to a seriously impressive 27 goals.

More to follow...