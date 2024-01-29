Highlights Marcus Rashford faces disciplinary punishment and a potential £650k fine for partying and missing training.

According to reports, Marcus Rashford is set to be fined two weeks’ wages by Manchester United for partying and then subsequently missing training.

Ahead of the Red Devil's FA Cup match against Newport County on the weekend, the England international was initially understood to be unwell. However, as per The Athletic, it later emerged that he had attended a nightclub in Belfast, only hours before being scheduled to report for a club training session.

He returned to Manchester on a private flight the following morning but failed to turn up to training. He was then absent from the team which beat Newport 4-2 in a thrilling fourth-round cup fixture.

After that match, manager Erik ten Hag refused to give much away to the press. He explained: “He reported ill. The rest is an internal matter. I will deal with it.” When then asked if he felt like he had been lied to, he responded: “We will deal with it.”

Rashford faces disciplinary punishment

Could face £650k fine

It now seems as though Rashford will indeed be dealt with. As per The Sun, the winger is now facing a £650k fine for partying, missing training and then claiming that he was ill.

The report adds that Rashford, who is on £325,000 a week, flew to Belfast on Wednesday to see football friend Ro-Shaun Williams, who plays for Larne FC. They were allegedly spotted at Thompson’s Garage club on Thursday, but he is said to have claimed that it was from Wednesday.

Discipline an issue at Man Utd

Rashford could be the next Sancho

This isn't the first time a senior Man United player has shown a lack of discipline under Ten Hag. Most notably, the Dutchman was critical of Jadon Sancho's efforts in training, leading to a very public falling out between the pair. Unable to ever make amends, the Englishman has since been loaned out to Borussia Dortmund and has looked more like his old self back in Germany.

Worryingly for Ten Hag, there have been reports that the dressing room is split under his leadership, with some players unhappy with how little free time they were given over the summer. Perhaps this would explain why Rashford has now been spotted partying mid-way through the 2023/24 season.

Last term, the 26-year-old was absolutely fantastic under his new manager, firing in 30 goals and picking up 11 assists in all competitions. This time around, he's been far less consistent and has 10 combined goal contributions in total – netting only four times in 20 Premier League games.

He has come into criticism from club legends as well. In December, Paul Scholes slammed Rashford's effort and attitude during a defeat to Newcastle United. After the winger looked unhappy to be substituted off early, Scholes said: "What is he (Rashford) surprised about? I don't get it. What is he thinking he should still be on the pitch for? He was causing the team more harm than good."

It's certainly been a difficult season for the forward so far and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to rediscover his best form any time soon. After this new disciplinary issue, there will even be question marks about when Ten Hag will reintegrate Rashford into the team.