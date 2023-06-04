A clip of Marcus Rashford showing his class following Manchester United's FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City has now gone viral.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 to their arch-rivals at Wembley, with the Citizens returning to Manchester holding the bragging rights.

In what turned out to be a pulsating encounter, Ilkay Gundogan scored twice, including the fastest-ever goal in an FA Cup final, while Bruno Fernandes' first-half penalty proved to be in vain.

United end the season having won the Carabao Cup and finished in the top four, yet there was nonetheless a sense of dejection among the squad at Wembley, as the dreams of achieving a memorable double came crashing down.

Rashford shows his class at full-time

With United's players visibly distraught, Rashford took it upon himself to try and lift his teammates.

A clip of the Englishman consoling Wout Weghorst and Alejandro Garnacho has now emerged on social media and it shows that the forward is a born leader.

"Pure class from Marcus Rashford, who lifts dejected teammates after the loss," the post is captioned.

"Future club captain in the making."

Taking to Instagram, Rashford also wrote: “This game meant everything to us today, but it wasn't meant to be!

"It's clear to see progress has been made over the season, but we still have to keep improving and come back even stronger next season."

Check out the clip below:

VIDEO: Marcus Rashford consoles teammates after FA Cup final loss

Rashford criticised for lack of effort

Despite his actions after the final whistle, Rashford was criticised by some for his apparent lack of effort in the final.

A clip of the 25-year-old failing to challenge for a header with Man City's Rodri has been widely circulated online and they may have a point.

We'll let you decide for yourselves.

VIDEO: Marcus Rashford fails to challenge for header with Rodri

Rashford's stats this season

Regardless of his performance in the final, it's been a fine season for Rashford, who has taken his goal-scoring to a new level.

The United star bagged 30 goals in all competitions and registered nine assists - making him the first United player to reach this milestone since Robin van Persie.

Erik ten Hag has stressed that he believes Rashford is capable of scoring 40 next year. If he manages to do so, then expect United to be in the mix for multiple trophies come the end of the season.