Marcus Rashford's Manchester United season went from bad to worse as he picked up a red card in the Red Devils' Champions League match against Copenhagen. The winger has struggled for form so far this season, and this latest incident only adds to his woes.

Wednesday evening's match was an opportunity for United to continue their resurgence after a poor start to the season under Erik ten Hag. Having finished third and qualified for Europe's premier competition last season, they have only managed to win six league games so far.

Rashford, in particular, has had a hard time of late, failing to build on his excellent goal-scoring form from last season which saw him net 30 times in all competitions. So far, the 26-year-old has just one goal and three assists to his name.

Hojlund brace gives United a dream start

Having beaten Fulham at the weekend in their most recent fixture - a match which saw United fans demand better from their team - United were hoping to build momentum and continue their push to qualify for the knockout stages. They had beaten Copenhagen in their most recent match in the competition, with a goal from Harry Maguire enough to get over the line.

And United fans were treated to an incredible start from their team. The Red Devils stormed into a two-goal lead thanks to striker Rasmus Hojlund, who bagged a goal after just three minutes before doubling up on the night on the 28 minute mark.

Those goals took Hojlund to five for the season, making him United's top scorer for 2023/24. Impressively, all of his goals have come in the Champions League, with the 20-year-old yet to score in the league since his summer move from Atalanta.

Rashford gets red card for trying to shield the ball

United looked to be cruising to a victory, but the tone of the match changed in an instant thanks to Rashford's sending off. Helping out in defence, he looked to shield the ball from advancing Copenhagen attackers, treading on Elias Jelert accidentally in the process.

The incident was initially ignored by the referee, but the VAR urged him to go and take a look at the monitor. After a review, the official decided that his studs had caught the opposition player high on the leg, showing him a straight red card as a result.

Rashford couldn't believe the decision, letting out a smile of disbelief as United players and Ten Hag protested. And while Robbie Savage believed it was the correct decision while on commentary for TNT Sports, Jamie Carragher couldn't believe he had been sent off, describing on X how there was "no way" it was a red card. Check out the controversial incident for yourselves below.

"No way is that a red card for Rashford! Hate these slow motion replays & still images that make everything look 10 times worse."

Video: Rashford shown a red card for a high challenge

The red card proved to be a major turning point in the first half, with Copenhagen getting back into the tie as United looked to recover from the incident. Mohamed Elyounoussi got the first for the home side, before Diogo Goncalves scored from the spot after Maguire was penalised for a penalty. The visitors have it all to do in the second period, with defeat for them meaning they would be at least five points behind Bayern Munich.