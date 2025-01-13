Tottenham Hotspur are exploring an ambitious loan move to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window, according to The Independent's Miguel Delaney.

Rashford appears to be heading through the exit door at Old Trafford after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim. The England international hasn't featured in over a month for the Red Devils, last starting a Premier League game on 1st December against Everton.

Despite Rashford being a regular for the Red Devils for many years now, Amorim has stamped his authority since arriving through the door. Rashford has made just one matchday squad in the last month, and he failed to come off the bench in that one.

Reporter Delaney of The Independent has now claimed that Tottenham have held informal talks about signing Rashford on loan this winter. Delaney suggests that there is a growing feeling that Rashford has played his final game for the club, but a move to Tottenham is still considered unlikely despite his uncertain future.

The United academy graduate is earning over £300k-a-week at Old Trafford, which makes a sale extremely complicated. Clubs will likely be unwilling to pay his hefty salary, especially when you consider his lack of form in recent years. A departure would only be possible if United agree to contribute some of his wages and he departs on loan.

There's no doubt a prime Rashford would be an impressive signing for Spurs if they were able to get a deal over the line, considering his versatility, pace, and eye for goal. Unfortunately, he's failed to hit the heights expected of him in the last few seasons, meaning the £300k-a-week package would be unjustifiable for many interested parties.

If United can contribute a significant percentage of Rashford's wages and a manager is confident that they are able to get him back to his best, then it wouldn't be a surprise to see him head through the exit door in the January transfer window. His future appears to lie away from Old Trafford after falling out of favour under new manager Amorim.

