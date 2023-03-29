Marcus Rashford is enjoying his best season as a professional footballer.

The Englishman has been in fine form throughout the campaign.

He's hit the back of the net 27 times and recorded nine assists in 44 matches for Manchester United.

Outlet makes bold claim about Rashford's contract demands

Rashford's future at United has been the subject of much speculation in recent times.

The 25-year-old's current contract with the club runs out in the summer of 2024.

United will no doubt be eager to tie their star man down to a longer deal.

With talk of his future heating up, The Daily Star published a report on Wednesday afternoon claiming Rashford is hoping to land a new contract with Manchester United worth more than £500,000-a-week.

That figure would see him become the Premier League's highest-paid player by some distance.

Marcus Rashford hits out after outlet makes bold claim about his wage demands

The report rapidly spread across social media.

Rashford felt the need to address the report soon after it emerged.

After the report was shared by a Man United fan account on Twitter, Rashford replied: "Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It's complete nonsense.

"The club and make self have been respectful to one another, and that's how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies."

He added on Instagram: "Another non-story flying around about my advisors and me making demands. It's complete nonsense! My aim and the club's aims are to finish as high as possible in the league and to try and win a cup or two. #focused."

What next for Marcus Rashford?

Rashford was forced to pull out of England's squad for their recent matches against Italy and Ukraine due to injury.

He is back in training, though, and will no doubt be hoping to play a part in United's next match against Newcastle on April 2.