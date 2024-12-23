Marcus Rashford is reportedly unhappy with Manchester United after sources close to the star accused the club of shopping him out to other football clubs without informing him first. The Englishman came through the ranks of the Red Devils academy and has spent his entire career with the team so far.

Despite his longevity at Old Trafford, Rashford hasn't had the best of times lately. The last two seasons have been very disappointing for him and with the recent arrival of Ruben Amorim as manager, his future was cast in doubt. After he was dropped from the matchday squad altogether for the side's match against Manchester City, the forward came out and revealed his desire for a new challenge in an interview with Henry Winter.

He hasn't been included in a single matchday team since and now, it's emerged that United have reached out to potential suitors about selling Rashford and he isn't happy.

Rashford's Future at United Doesn't Look Bright

Tensions are running high

While Rashford admitted he was perhaps ready for a new challenge in his interview with Winter earlier this month, the Manchester Evening News has reported that he isn't happy with United's decision to apparently discuss moving him on to teams without alerting him first. Sources close to him have accused the club of doing as much. According to the report, though, the Red Devils haven't actually made any final decision on whether or not to sell the star.

Sources within the side have denied that any specific conversations about Rashford have taken place with outside parties, but did concede that his name was likely raised. Considering his lack of involvement following his initial comments, it seems safe to say that the 27-year-old's future almost certainly lies away from Old Trafford. A recent report from the Daily Mail revealed how INEOS felt about the situation and they're prepared to step back and allow Amorim full control when it comes to Rashford's place in the side.

Despite paying the star £325,000-a-week, they're willing to let the coach leave him out in the cold as he tries to build a team in his own image.