New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim could immediately drop Marcus Rashford from his starting XI at Old Trafford as he looks to implement his 3-4-3 system.

The 27-year-old’s up-and-down form has been a talking point all season – after providing glimpses of brilliance in cup competitions, Rashford has gone quiet in the Premier League once more, despite a promising start to the season under Erik ten Hag.

The England international has now failed to score in his last seven league appearances for the Red Devils, having last netted against 20th-placed Southampton in September. With Amorim’s arrival this week, his future in the 39-year-old’s tactical set-up could be in serious doubt.

Not only is his current form a concern, but also Amorim’s preference for a 3-4-3 formation, which relies on two number 10s behind a central striker, rather than natural wingers operating on the flanks.

However, it remains to be seen if the Portuguese tactician stays true to his tactical beliefs at Old Trafford. He has previously stated that Man United cannot play the same style of football as his Sporting Lisbon side did, hinting at potential changes to his approach in England.

Rashford ‘Doesn’t Really Fit’ Amorim’s Style

Prefers a 3-4-3 formation with no natural wingers

Speaking on talkSPORT, journalist Alex Crook also voiced concerns over Rashford’s role in Amorim’s tactical setup, revealing he is not convinced where the 27-year-old fits under the Portuguese tactician:

“I’m not convinced where he fits in under Ruben Amorim, because we know he wants to play this 3-4-3 formation, that’s more of a sort of two in behind a central striker, rather than with out-and-out wingers, as Rashford clearly prefers to play. “So it wouldn’t surprise me if, in the fullness of time, when Ruben Amorim gets his feet under the desk, he realises that Rashford doesn’t really have the tools to do the job that he wants to, and then Manchester United have got a very highly paid player who doesn’t really fit.”

After bagging 34 goals for United and England two seasons ago, Rashford’s form has plummeted. He managed just nine goals last season and four in this campaign, with two of those coming against League One side Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

The 27-year-old once again failed to capitalise on opportunities in Man United’s 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday and was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho before the hour mark.

The Argentinian took the spotlight once more on Sunday, curling home United’s third and his seventh of the season – seemingly leaving a decent impression for Amorim, who will now face a real winger dilemma on his Old Trafford arrival.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 1 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.9 Expected assisted goals 1.9 Minutes played 757

Man Utd Stars 'Don't Want to Run'

'They're unmanageable'

Expected to welcome new signings in January, Amorim could also face a tough task of replicating the same intensity on the pitch that his Sporting side became so synonymous with in recent seasons.

According to Crook, Man United have players 'who don't want to run' and track back, naming Rashford - labelled as "world-class" by teammate Rasmus Hojlund - and Alejandro Garnacho as two recent examples, while describing some Man United stars as 'unmanageable':

“There are others who don't want to run. And you're looking at people like Marcus Rashford and Garnacho, who got a rollicking, didn't he, from Casemiro for not tracking back against Chelsea. “And you look at the volume of managers that have been there and tried to raise standards in that dressing room since Ferguson went. “David Moyes, we know he's a hard task master, same for Louis van Gaal. Jose Mourinho doesn't take any prisoners. I think Erik ten Hag, with his treatment of Ronaldo, tried to own that dressing room, but ultimately they're unmanageable, some of these players.”

Amorim’s reign as Manchester United boss was due to start on November 11, but the Portuguese is still waiting for confirmation of his visa.

However, the international break will surely provide the 39-year-old with the required time to settle in at Carrington – his first game will take place in just shy of two weeks’ time, on 24 November, at Ipswich Town.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-11-24.