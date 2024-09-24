Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was reportedly the first Red Devils player down the tunnel against Crystal Palace after their 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening - with the i newspaper stating that the Old Trafford favourite's body language showed that he was not happy with being dropped for the game in the capital.

United couldn't breach Palace's defence as they dropped more points in the Premier League to record their first draw of the season, and already being six points from the summit of the top-flight after just five games of the season, they will be hoping to turn their form around in the coming weeks to record a European spot. But Rashford's antics could cause a problem with the forward reportedly being the first down the tunnel.

Rashford 'First Down The Tunnel' In Man Utd Draw

The forward almost looked to not applaud the visiting supporters

The report from the i states that, following United's 0-0 draw against Palace at Selhurst Park, Rashford looked as though he could have committed a 'real public relations error'.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 347 7th Goals 1 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =10th Shots Per Game 0.8 =8th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 7th Match rating 6.64 10th

The England forward had shook hands with his Eagles counterparts, and looked to be heading for the sideline before experienced teammate Casemiro grabbed his arm, pointing to the United faithful in the corner of the ground - seemingly 'worried' that he was going to head back to the dressing room without acknowledging the travelling contingent. Rashford 'gestured' to say that he was simply getting some water, before heading back to the corner of the Arthur Wait stand and joining in the applause.

However, the boyhood Red was reportedly the first one down the tunnel, with his body language suggesting that he did not look happy having been selected to start on the bench. Palace boss Oliver Glasner further stated that he had expected Rashford to start after his brace against Barnsley in the League Cup in midweek and his strike against Southampton the week before.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 134 goals in 409 appearances for Manchester United.

However, the i further stated that after failing to break Dean Henderson down in the Palace goal, Erik ten Hag and Rashford have since failed to speak over whether they have fallen out.

Rashford Needs to Replicate Initial Ten Hag Form

The attacker was a man possessed two seasons ago

The 2022/23 season was exceptional for Rashford under the Dutch boss, scoring 30 goals in all competitions as United finished third in the Premier League, won the League Cup with a Wembley win over Newcastle United and came close to a domestic cup double, only to be thwarted under the famous arches by local rivals Manchester City.

Since that promising campaign, Rashford hasn't quite replicated the form that he knows he is capable of after only scoring eight goals in all competitions last season, but with three already this season, he will be hoping to decimate that tally with relative ease.

Prior to his goal against Southampton earlier in the month, Rashford hadn't scored since United's famous 4-3 win over arch enemy Liverpool in the FA Cup back in March - a six-month gap between goals, which is not good enough for a player of his status and quality.

If his body language at Selhurst Park did prove anything, it could signal the end of a 19-year affiliation with the club if other wide stars such as Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo are to be preferred by Ten Hag.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-09-24.